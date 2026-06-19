Reliance Retail To Create Future-Ready Garment Platform: RIL Chairman

During the ongoing Reliance AGM, RIL Chairperson Mukesh Ambani said between Reliance retail and RCPL, two growth bolstering platforms will be added, including one which extends from beverages to fresh fruits, and future-ready garments manufacturing system.

On the garment manufacturing front, he noted that supplier partnerships have been created in 21 clusters, where these garments will be manufactured, meanwhile, the same will be extended to affordable electronics.

On Reliance Retail's financial performance in FY26, Isha Ambani, Executive Director Reliance Retail, said, "The gross revenue reached Rs 3,70,026 crores, registering a 11.8% growth.

Meanwhile, EBITDA grew 7.9% to Rs 27,033 crore, simultaneously profit after tax grew 12% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 13,828 crores. The company's registered customer base grew by 11% YoY to 387 million, while having processed 1.93 billion transactions, posting a 39% YoY growth.

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Further, she noted that Reliance Retail operates over 20,000 stores across 78 million square feet.

Addressing shareholders, Isha Ambani also noted that AJIO has grown seven times in five years.

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“Average bill value rose 23%, average selling price grew 17%, and option count expanded to three million, up 22% YoY,” she noted.

Note-Worthy Announcements At RIL's 49th AGM

The board of Jio Platforms has approved its draft red hearing prospectus, and it will be filed with the market regulator SEBI on Friday, June 19, RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani said at the 49th Reliance Industries Ltd AGM.