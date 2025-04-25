Reliance Industries Q4 Results 2025: Mukesh Ambani-Led Firm Posts 2.4% Net Profit; Rs 25,000 Cr Fundraise, Rs 5.50 Dividend

RIL Q4 Results 2025: Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), led by Mukesh Ambani, has announced its financial results for the fourth quarter of the financial year 2024-25.

The company reported a net profit of Rs 19,407 crore for the quarter, up from Rs 18,951 crore in the same period last year. This marks an increase of Rs 456 crore, or 2.41%, year-on-year.

Reliance Industries Dividend 2025

The board of directors has recommended a dividend of Rs 5.50 per equity share of Rs 10 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2025.

Reliance Industries Fundraise 2025

Additionally, the company has approved the raising of funds through the issuance of listed, secured or unsecured, redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of up to Rs 25,000 crore. These will be issued in one or more tranches on a private placement basis.

Reliance Industries Q4 Results 2025 Highlights

Reliance Industries reported strong growth across key financial metrics in the fourth quarter of FY25.

The company’s income rose to Rs 2,88,138 crore, up by Rs 23,304 crore from Rs 2,64,834 crore in the same quarter of the previous year, marking an increase of 8.8%.

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 2,64,573 crore, reflecting a growth of Rs 23,858 crore or 9.9% compared to Rs 2,40,715 crore a year ago.

Additionally, total income increased to Rs 2,69,478 crore from Rs 2,45,249 crore, registering a rise of Rs 24,229 crore or 9.9% year-on-year.

Segment-wise Highlights

Jio Platforms Limited (JPL) saw its revenue jump 17.8% Y-o-Y, driven by an expanding subscriber base in both mobility and home services, along with the sustained impact of earlier tariff hikes.

Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL) posted a 15.7% Y-o-Y increase in revenue, reflecting growth across consumption categories.

The Oil to Chemicals (O2C) segment also performed well, with revenue rising 15.4% Y-o-Y due to increased volumes and a broader domestic product footprint.

On the other hand, the Oil and Gas segment experienced a slight decline, with revenue down 0.4% Y-o-Y. This was attributed to lower gas production and reduced oil offtake from the KGD6 block, partially offset by higher gas prices from the same field and increased coal bed methane (CBM) output.

Profitability and Expenses

EBITDA for the quarter rose 3.6% Y-o-Y to Rs 48,737 crore. JPL’s EBITDA increased by 18.5%, while RRVL's grew by 14.3%, both benefiting from strong revenue growth and improved operational efficiency. The O2C segment, however, saw a 10% drop in EBITDA due to lower margins in transportation fuels and polyester products, despite gains from higher volumes and better cost management. The Oil and Gas segment's EBITDA fell 8.6%, impacted by higher operating costs from one-time maintenance and a natural decline in KGD6 output.

Depreciation expenses remained stable at Rs 13,479 crore. Finance costs rose 6.8% Y-o-Y to Rs 6,155 crore, mainly due to increased average liability balances. Tax expenses were up slightly by 1.4% at Rs 6,669 crore.

Bottom Line and Investments: