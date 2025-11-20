Reliance Group Clarifies ED’s ₹1,400-Crore Attachment Targets RCom Assets, Not Current Group Companies

The Reliance Group on Thursday issued a detailed clarification after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) provisionally attached fresh immovable properties valued at around ₹1,400 crore in connection with its ongoing money-laundering probe involving several Anil Ambani Group entities. The group emphasised that the attached assets belong to Reliance Communications (RCom), a company that has not been part of the Reliance Group for six years.

According to the Reliance Group spokesperson, the ED’s own media note confirms that the assets in question are held by RCom, which has been under the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) since 2019. “RCom is no longer part of the Reliance Group and has been managed by a Resolution Professional for over six years under the supervision of the NCLT and the Committee of Creditors led by SBI,” the spokesperson said, underscoring that all matters related to RCom remain sub judice before the NCLT and the Supreme Court.

The group further clarified that Anil D. Ambani stepped down from RCom’s board in 2019 and has had no involvement since. It added that the attachment order does not affect the functioning or financial health of Reliance Infrastructure or Reliance Power, both of which continue to operate normally. Ambani has also not served on the boards of these companies for more than three and a half years, the statement noted.

The ED’s latest order, issued after November 3, increases the cumulative value of attached assets in the probe to ₹9,000 crore, up from the earlier ₹7,500 crore. Properties seized in the latest round are located in Navi Mumbai, Chennai, Pune and Bhubaneswar and were attached under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. This escalation comes on the heels of the ED’s October 31 crackdown, where 42 prime properties worth ₹3,083 crore were frozen, including Anil Ambani’s Pali Hill residence in Mumbai and the Reliance Centre in New Delhi.

The ED’s broader investigation centres on the alleged diversion and misuse of bank loans raised between 2010 and 2012 by multiple Reliance ADA Group companies. Investigators allege that funds were systematically evergreened, routed to connected entities and moved through complex financial structures, with outstanding dues now totalling nearly ₹19,700 crore. Several banks have already classified RCom’s loan accounts as fraudulent.

