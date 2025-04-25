Reliance Industries Fundraise: Mukesh Ambani-Led RIL to Raise Rs 25,000 Cr - Details

Reliance Industries Fundraise: Mukesh Ambani -led Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) held its board meeting today to consider several important financial issues. One of the agenda points is a plan to raise money through the sale of non-convertible debentures (NCDs).

“approved raising of funds through issuance of listed, secured / unsecured, redeemable non-convertible debentures up to Rs. 25,000 crore (Rupees Twenty Five Thousand Crore only), in one or more tranches, on private placement basis” as per exchange filing



Reliance Industries: Fundraising Plan Details

A plan to finance up to Rs 25,000 crore through the issuing of listed, secured or unsecured, redeemable non-convertible debentures in one or more tranches on a private placement basis has been authorised by Reliance Industries.

"Total Non-Convertible Debentures of the Company outstanding (before netting off prepaid finance charges and Fair Valuation Impact) as on March 31, 2025 are ~ 30,039 crore out of which, Secured Non-Convertible Debentures are~ 21,000 crore", as per the filing.

“The Secured Non-Convertible Debentures of the Company aggregating ~ 21,000 crore as on March 31, 2025 are secured by way of first charge on the Company's certain movable properties. The security cover in respect of the Secured Non-Convertible Debentures of the Company as on March 31, 2025 is more than 1.25 times of the principal and interest accrued of the said Secured Non-Convertible Debentures", the filing reads.

The step is intended to provide support to the company's current growth plans and build its financial strength.

Reliance Industries: Q4 Results

Aside from the fundraising proposal, the board also considered and approved the audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2025.

Reliance Industries' profit before taxes gained 5% year over year to Rs 29,103 crore, while its pre-minority net profit jumped 6.4% to Rs 22,611 crore. A record Rs 48,737 crore was achieved by a 3.6% increase in consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation.

During the third quarter of FY25, RIL's consolidated net profit stood at ₹18,540 crore, a 7% growth year-on-year. Consolidated revenue of the company increased by 6.7% to ₹2.4 lakh crore in the same quarter.

Reliance Industries: Dividend

The board declared a dividend of Rs 5.50 on equity shares for the year.

“recommended a dividend of Rs. 5.50 per equity share of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year ended March 31, 2025” as per exchange filing.

Reliance Industries: Share Price Today

Before the board meeting, the share price of RIL closed at 2.90% higher at ₹1,274.55 on April 17, 2025. The market capitalisation of the company increased by ₹74,766.36 crore in the last week to ₹17,24,768.59 crore.