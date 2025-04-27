Indian Stock Market: Top-10 Firms Gain Rs 1.18 Lakh Crore, India’s Largest IT Company Steals The Show With Maximum Gains

The combined market valuation of six of the 10 most valuable Indian companies surged by Rs 1,18,626.24 crore last week, powered by robust performances from Tata Consultancy Services ( TCS ) and Reliance Industries Ltd. This upswing came as the broader indices also posted notable gains, with the BSE Sensex rising 659.33 points or 0.83 per cent, and the NSE Nifty climbing 187.7 points or 0.78 per cent over the week.



Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, TCS, State Bank of India ( SBI ), Infosys, and ITC were among the top gainers. On the other hand, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank , Bajaj Finance, and Hindustan Unilever (HUL) saw declines in their market capitalisation.

TCS Steals the Show with Massive Surge

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) emerged as the biggest gainer, with its market capitalisation zooming by Rs 53,692.42 crore to touch Rs 12,47,281.40 crore. Close behind, Reliance Industries added Rs 34,507.55 crore to reach a valuation of Rs 17,59,276.14 crore, retaining its position as India's most valuable company.





Infosys also posted healthy gains, with its mcap rising by Rs 24,919.58 crore to Rs 6,14,766.06 crore. HDFC Bank's valuation climbed by Rs 2,907.85 crore, taking its total market cap to Rs 14,61,842.17 crore.



State Bank of India saw a modest addition of Rs 1,472.57 crore, taking its valuation to Rs 7,12,854.03 crore, while ITC's market cap increased by Rs 1,126.27 crore to Rs 5,35,792.04 crore.