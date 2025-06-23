Reliance Infra Clears Rs 273 Crore JR Toll Road Debt with Yes Bank

The shares of Reliance Infra closed at Rs 378.15 per equity share on Monday after a 1.31% increase as compared to its previous close as the company cleared a loan worth nearly Rs 273 crore, including interest, owed by its wholly-owned subsidiary JR Toll Road Pvt Ltd to Yes Bank.

The stock has gained approximately 24.18% in the last one month.

What Does This Mean For Reliance Infra?

By clearing this loan, the company is taking a measured step towards reducing leverage and rebuilding its financial credibility. In the company's broader recovery journey, it is a small but meaningful move, according to analysts.

What Did Reliance Infra Say?

JRTR, along with Reliance Infrastructure as the corporate guarantor, signed an addendum to the earlier settlement agreement with Yes Bank and has paid the entire outstanding amount, the company said in a regulatory filing.

"The above agreement has also resulted in full settlement/discharge of the Company’s obligation as a guarantor for the said loan on behalf of JRTR," the filing added.

The shares of Yes Bank closed at Rs 19.89 apiece, marginally higher by 0.71% as compared to its previous close on Monday.

This loan repayment will reduce the debt burden of the company. Additionally, the Anil Ambani-led firm also pointed out that Yes Bank does not hold any equity in Reliance Infrastructure and is neither a related party nor part of the promoter group.