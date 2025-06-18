Reliance Infra Share Price: Anil Ambani’s Firm Hits Upper Circuit On Dassault Aviation Jet Deal – Should Investors Cheer?

Reliance Infrastructure Ltd shares surged by 5% on Wednesday, hitting the upper circuit on the back of a major aerospace manufacturing partnership announcement. | Image: Reliance Infra

Reliance Infra Share Price: Reliance Infra Shares Jump Nearly 5% After Dassault Aviation Ties Up to Manufacture Falcon 2000 Jets in India. Reliance Infrastructure Ltd shares surged by 5% on Wednesday, hitting the upper circuit on the back of a major aerospace manufacturing partnership announcement.

The rally comes after Dassault Aviation, the French aerospace giant, signed a landmark deal with Reliance Aerostructure, a subsidiary of Reliance Infrastructure, to manufacture Falcon 2000 business jets in India.

Dassault To Build Falcon Jets Outside France For First Time

Announced at the Paris Air Show on June 18, the deal marks the first time Dassault will manufacture its Falcon jets outside of France. The Falcon 2000 executive jets will be assembled in a new final assembly line in Nagpur, Maharashtra, to serve both Indian and global markets.

This move positions India among an elite group of nations—alongside the US, France, Canada, and Brazil—that produce next-generation business jets.

“This is a historic moment for Indian aerospace,” Dassault Aviation said, highlighting the country’s growing importance in global aviation manufacturing. “DRAL (Dassault Reliance Aerospace Limited) will also become the Centre of Excellence for the Falcon series, including the Falcon 6X and Falcon 8X,” it added.

As part of the deal, Dassault will transfer the assembly of the front section of the Falcon 6X and 8X, as well as the wings and fuselage of the Falcon 2000, to DRAL. The first ‘Made in India’ Falcon 2000 jet is expected to take flight by 2028.

DRAL was formed in 2017 and, since 2019, has delivered over 100 major sub-sections for the Falcon 2000, showing its strong manufacturing capabilities.

Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Target

Reliance Infrastructure’s stock has been on a steady rise, gaining 38.29% in the past month, 67.19% in three months, and a massive 1508.54% over the past five years.

According to data from Trendlyne data, Reliance Infrastructure Ltd.'s current price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio stands at 3.1, and the stock has spent only 6.6% of its time below this level. This places it in the "P/E Strong Buy Zone," indicating strong upside potential.

The analysis is based on the idea that the P/E ratio tends to revert to its historical average. Since the stock has rarely traded below its current P/E, it suggests that the valuation is still attractive and most of the gains may not have been realised yet, making it a good time to consider buying.