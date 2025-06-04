Reliance Infra Share Price: Why Anil Ambani-Led Stock Is Up 12% and What Investors Must Know Now

In a major relief to Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (Reliance Infra), the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Wednesday, June 4, suspended an earlier order by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Mumbai, which had admitted the company into the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP). The news was shared via a regulatory filing by the Anil Ambani-led company, prompting a surge in stock prices. “We wish to inform that in the appeal filed, the Hon’ble National Company Law Appellate Tribunal, New Delhi (NCLAT), today has suspended the Order dated May 30, 2025 passed by National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai, in case no. C.P. (IB)/624(MB)2022, admitting the Company into Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process,” the company stated in its exchange filing.

Reliance Infra Share Price Today

The news triggered a sharp rally in Reliance Infra share price on both key Indian exchanges:



On the BSE, the stock opened at Rs 342.10, hit a high of Rs 385.90, and closed at Rs 380.50 — up 38.55 or 11.27%.

On the NSE, the stock opened at Rs 342.00, climbed to Rs 385.70, and closed at Rs 380.05 — up 38.00 or 11.11%.



This surge reflects a strong rebound in investor sentiment following fears of insolvency.

Reliance Infra Share Price History

Reliance Infra’s stock has seen a dramatic recovery over the years. Over the last five years, the share price has skyrocketed by a staggering 1,886.95%, showcasing one of the most powerful turnarounds in Indian market history. The past three years alone delivered a 257.61% return, while the stock gained 143.83% in just the last 12 months.

