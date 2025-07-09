Reliance Jio IPO Delayed? Telecom Major Plans To Focus On Growth And Valuation

One of the biggest upcoming initial public offerings (IPO) in India, by Reliance Jio Platforms has been postponed.

The public issue was planned for the initial part of this year.

Why Has The IPO Been Postponed?

This decision comes as the company is aiming to boost its revenue and subscriber base before it goes public.

According to analysts, the company has also been valued at $100 billion, but it is seeking further growth in its telecom and digital services to enhance its valuation.

Reliance Jio IPO Update

The telecom division of Reliance Jio Platforms, Reliance Jio Infocomm, contributes significantly to its revenue, accounting for nearly 80% of the $17.6 billion annual earnings.

While this vertical has faced several challenges due to the tariff hikes, which has affected its subscriber base, the firm has regained its momentum with more than 488 million subscribers.

Additionally, Jio is expanding into other digital areas including app development and AI solutions.

Reliance Industries Shares

Shares of parent company Reliance Industries declined 1.5% in afternoon trading in Mumbai on Wednesday following the news of the delayed offering.