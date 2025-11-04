Reliance Power, Reliance Infra Deny Any Operational Impact Amid ED’s Rs 7,500-Crore Attachment

Anil Ambani-owned Reliance Power Ltd and Reliance Infrastructure Ltd have issued separate clarifications following reports of provisional attachment of certain assets by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Both companies assured stakeholders that the development will not affect their day-to-day operations, employees, or shareholders.

In a statement filed with the stock exchanges, Reliance Power said that certain assets of the company have been provisionally attached by the ED. However, it emphasized that the matter is sub judice and under challenge before the appropriate legal forums. The company further assured that its business operations remain unaffected and that it continues to meet all obligations in the normal course.

Similarly, Reliance Infrastructure Ltd clarified that the ED has attached certain assets alleging violations under the PMLA but stressed that this has no bearing on its functioning or stakeholder interests. The company also pointed out that Mr. Anil D. Ambani has not been on the board of Reliance Infrastructure for more than three and a half years, distancing its current management from the ongoing proceedings.

Both Reliance Power and Reliance Infrastructure underlined that they are fully compliant with all applicable laws and are extending complete cooperation to the investigating authorities. The statements appeared aimed at reassuring investors amid reports linking the companies to the broader probe involving Anil Ambani group entities.

It was earlier reported that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets worth over Rs 7,500 crore under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). According to a report by Republic TV, this includes around 132 acres of land in the Dhirubhai Ambani Knowledge City (DAKC) complex in Navi Mumbai, valued at approximately Rs 4,462 crore.

