Reliance Power Forms New ‘Board of Management’ to Bolster Governance; Showcases Big Push in Solar + BESS Capacity

Reliance Power Ltd on Wednesday announced a major organizational restructuring move with the creation of a Board of Management (BOM), a new leadership body aimed at strengthening governance and enhancing strategic oversight across the company. The decision was approved at a meeting of the company’s Board of Directors held on November 19, 2025. The newly formed BOM will comprise the Chief Executive Officer, key managerial personnel, and senior business leaders, bringing together core decision-makers under a unified framework. According to the company, the move is part of an effort to build a more agile, accountable and future-ready organisation that aligns with global governance standards.

Reliance Power said the BOM structure is expected to sharpen operational responsiveness and reinforce long-term value creation for stakeholders. The company added that the initiative reflects its commitment to “best-in-class governance practices,” particularly at a time when India’s energy sector is undergoing rapid transformation.



The Board also took note of the growing opportunities within its clean-energy subsidiary, Reliance NU Energies, which has emerged as the country’s largest player in Solar + Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) on a competitive bid basis. The company has secured approvals for up to 4 GW of solar capacity and up to 6.5 GW of BESS, marking one of the biggest integrated clean-energy portfolios awarded in India’s energy transition landscape.



This expansion underscores Reliance Power’s strategic shift towards future-oriented energy technologies, complementing its existing portfolio of conventional power assets. The company currently operates 5,305 MW of generation capacity, including the 3,960 MW Sasan Power project, touted as the world’s largest integrated coal-based power plant. Sasan has been consistently rated among India’s best-performing thermal power stations for the past seven years.



With the dual focus on strengthened internal governance and accelerated clean-energy capacity addition, Reliance Power appears to be positioning itself for a more diversified and resilient growth trajectory amid India’s evolving power market.