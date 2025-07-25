Reliance Power & Infra Crashes 10% in 2 Days! Are You Holding Anil Ambani Group's Stock? Here’s What Expert Says

Shares of the Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group (ADAG) are under pressure again after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids at different locations of Reliance Group companies in Mumbai and Delhi.

The raids are linked to an alleged Rs 3,000 crore loan fraud involving Yes Bank during 2017-2019. The investigation involves 50 companies and 25 individuals.

As a result, the stocks have dropped 10% over two trading sessions. In the past week, the stocks fell nearly 12%, and over the last month, the decline is about 15%. After strong gains earlier this year, Reliance Power and Reliance Infrastructure (R-Infra) have recently faced significant losses.

Reliance Power Share Price

Reliance Power, which had surged to a high of around Rs 76.49 in mid-June, has fallen nearly 26% from its peak. The decline comes after a combination of weak quarterly results and reports of a serious fraud investigation.

Though Reliance Power officials have clarified that the raids will not affect the company’s operations or stakeholders, stock prices continue to remain under pressure. The stock is currently locked in a 5% lower circuit, with limited support seen at lower levels.

“As of now, the structure for prices is looking slightly negative. These ED raids have impacted sentiment, and there is a real possibility that Reliance Power stock could fall further,” said Sugandha Sachdeva, founder of SS WealthStreet.

On the financial front, Reliance Power’s Q1 FY26 results were disappointing. The company reported a 7.7% quarter-on-quarter decline in consolidated revenue and a 2.1% drop year-on-year. Net profit saw a sharp fall, down 111.2% quarter-on-quarter and 45.7% year-on-year.

According to Sachdeva, the technical picture is weak as well. “Near-term support is seen at Rs 50. If that breaks, the stock could head towards Rs 45—and if Rs 45 doesn’t hold, even Rs 37 is possible,” she explained.

Reliance Infra Share Price

Meanwhile, Reliance Infra is also feeling the heat. Although not directly named in the ED probe, group-level concerns are weighing on the stock. R-Infra has fallen for two consecutive sessions and has breached its key support level of Rs 361. If it sustains below this level, further decline toward Rs 315 is likely.

“Though Reliance Infra hasn’t faced the same direct ED scrutiny, investor sentiment has weakened across the group. If the stock closes below Rs 330, which is its 100-day exponential moving average (DEMA), more pressure could follow,” Sachdeva noted.

Investors are now closely watching the upcoming Q1 FY26 results of Reliance Infra, expected soon. A positive surprise may provide some relief, but if earnings disappoint, selling pressure may worsen.

Will Stocks Fall Further?

Both stocks are currently in a turnaround phase, but the ongoing regulatory probe and disappointing financials have hurt investor confidence—especially among retail participants. Until clarity emerges and sentiment stabilises, the outlook remains cautious.

“Unless institutional confidence returns or there’s some positive clarity, the downside pressure is likely to continue. Long-term investors may watch for crucial supports at Rs 47 and Rs 37 in Reliance Power before considering fresh accumulation,” Sachdeva concluded.

ED Raid At Anil Ambani Companies

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday carried out a large search operation at 35 locations connected to 50 companies and more than 25 people linked to a money laundering case against Reliance Anil Ambani Group (RAAGA) companies, according to official sources.

This action came after the ED started an investigation into the alleged money laundering by RAAGA companies, following the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).