Reliance Power Share Price Today: Anil Ambani Group Stock Zooms 13%: What's Behind The Rally?

The shares of Reliance Power surged 13%, observing an intraday high of Rs 43.50 per share on the BSE on Monday. The stock price rose as the companies' subsidiary Reliance NU Energies bagged the largest allocation in SJVN's tariff-based competitive bidding process.

On Friday, after market hours, the power generation firm also released its results for the forth quarter (Q4FY25).

Reliance Power Share Price Today

At 3:01 pm, the shares of the power generating company were trading at Rs 42.65 per share, Rs 4 or 10.35% higher as compared to the previous close of Rs 38.65 per share on the BSE.

The market capitalisation of the firm stood at Rs 17,148.45 crore. The stocks' 52 week high stood at Rs 54.25 per scrip and the 52 week low was at Rs 23.26 apiece.

In the last one year, Reliance Power shares have gained more than 50% as against Sensex's rise of 9%.

What's Behind The Rally?

Reliance NU Energies recently won an allocation of 350 MW of solar generation capacity coupled with 175 MW/700 Mwh of battery energy storage system (BESS) from SJVN.

The platform will add up to 600 MWh of installed PV capacity and 700 MWh of energy storage to Reliance Power's portfolio, once it is commissioned.

The firm's total green energy pipeline now stands at 2.5GWp solar and less than 2.5 GWhr BESS.

The winning tariff was placed at Rs 3.33/kWh, which was fixed for a span of 25 years. This positioned the project among the most competitively priced offerings in India’s energy transition landscape. The Letter of Award (LoA) from SJVN is currently awaited, as per the stock exchange filing.