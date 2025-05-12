Virat Kohli's Net Worth: Here's A Breakdown Of Star Cricketer's Income Sources And Earnings

Virat Kohli, who is considered one of the best batsmen in the world is reportedly considering retiring from Test cricket after Rohit Sharma, however, there is no official confirmation on this.

This decision comes days before India's five-match Test series in England, which is supposed to begin on June 20, 2025, and marks the end of an era for Indian cricket as two of its best players have resolved to retire.

On hearing said news, his fans have expressed severe disappointment.

Virat Kohli's Net Worth

King Kohli has several sources of income from captaining India to doing major brand endorsements and this makes his net worth Rs 1,050 crore according to open sources.

Virat Kohli's Post On

In a post on Instagram on Monday, the cricketer wrote, "It's been 14 years since I first wore the baggy blue in Test cricket. Honestly, I never imagined the journey this format would take me on. It's tested me, shaped me, and taught me lessons I'll carry for life."

He added that there is something deeply personal about playing in whites, citing, "The quiet grind, the long days, the small moments that no one sees but that stay with you forever."

He further added that it was not easy for him to step away from Test cricket but it felt right and that he has given it everything he had and it has given him back so much more than he could have hoped for.

He said, "I am walking away with a heart full of gratitude- for the game, for the people I shared the field with, and for every single person who made me feel seen along the way."

Virat Kohli's Wealth

While most of the cricketers' wealth comes from cricket earnings, the rest of his wealth comes through blend of strategic investments along with his wife and Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma. Further, there are brand endorsements as well as business ventures beyond this, which add to Kohli's wealth.

Virat Kohli's Success Story

Kohli made his debut in Indian Test cricket against the West Indies in 2011, captained India in Test matches from 2014 to 2022.

He led the team to 40 wins from his 68 tests, making him the most successful Indian men's captain in Tests, in terms of wins, a Forbes report said.

He is the fourth most successful Test captain, after South Africa's Graeme Smith (53 wins), Australia's Ricky Ponting (48 wins), and Steve Waugh (41 wins), the report added.