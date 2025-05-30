Reliance Power Share Price: Why Anil Ambani-Led Company’s Stock Zoomed 13%

Reliance Power shares surged sharply on May 30, 2025, gaining 13.79% to trade at Rs 59.43. | Image: Reuters

Reliance Power Share Price: Reliance Power shares surged sharply on May 30, 2025, gaining 13.79% to trade at Rs 59.43, up Rs 7.20 from the previous close of Rs 52.23.

The stock opened at Rs 52.59 and hit an intraday high of Rs 60.50, marking its new 52-week high. The stock’s sharp rise is backed by strong investor interest following a major development in the company’s clean energy business.

Why Reliance Power Stock Is Flying Today?

The rally came after Reliance NU Energies, a subsidiary of Reliance Power, received a Letter of Award (LOA) from SJVN Limited, a Navratna public sector enterprise.

The LOA is for a 350 MW solar power project integrated with a 175 MW/700 MWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS). This is a part of a larger 1,200 MW solar + 600 MW/2,400 MWh BESS tender by SJVN, where Reliance NU Energies secured the largest allocation.

The company will install 600 MW of solar DC capacity along with battery storage, at a competitive tariff of Rs 3.33 per kWh.

This win makes Reliance Power India’s largest player in the Solar + BESS segment, with a total pipeline of 2.4 GW of solar capacity and over 2.5 GWh of storage capacity.

It is a big step in the company’s shift towards clean energy and reflects its long-term commitment to building sustainable energy solutions.

Reliance Power Share Price History

Reliance Power’s stock performance has been strong not just today, but over various time frames. In the last week, the stock has jumped 14.35%, while the two-week and one-month gains stand at 31.70% and 48.50%, respectively.

Over the past six months, it has risen by 53.30%, and in one year, the stock has more than doubled, climbing 140.36%.