Reliance Power Shares Rise As Anil Ambani-Led Firm Secures Rs 2,000 Cr Deal to Build Bhutan’s Largest Solar Plant

Anil Ambani-led Reliance Power on Monday announced that it has signed a commercial term sheet for a long-term Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Green Digital Private Limited (GDL), a company owned by Bhutan’s Druk Holding and Investments Limited (DHI), the investment arm of the Royal Government of Bhutan.

Following the announcement, shares of Reliance Power surged over 2%. As of 10:37 am, the stock was trading at Rs 46.12, up 1.04 or 2.31% on the BSE.



Rs 2,000 Cr Solar Plant to Be Developed Under 50:50 JV

As part of the agreement, Reliance Power and DHI will jointly develop Bhutan’s largest solar power project with an installed capacity of 500 megawatts. The solar project will be executed under a 50:50 joint venture model, with a capital investment of up to Rs 2,000 crore. The development will follow the Build-Own-Operate (BOO) model, making it the largest private sector foreign direct investment (FDI) in Bhutan’s solar energy sector so far.



“This milestone transaction highlights Reliance Power’s continued focus on capital deployment into high-impact, long-duration clean energy assets, while strengthening its strategic positioning in the regional power infrastructure space,” the company said in its exchange filing.





Tendering and Financing Process Underway

Reliance Power has already initiated the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) tendering process in line with international competitive bidding norms. This is aimed at ensuring optimal technical execution and cost efficiency.



Read More

Delhivery Share Price Surges 10% In Early Trade — Buy Or Sell ?