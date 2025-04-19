sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ IPL 2025 | Bengaluru Road Rage | Modi-Vance Meet | Pope Francis Dies | Former Karnataka DGP Murder | Gold Price | BCCI Annual Contract |
Advertisement
  • News /
  • Republic Business /
  • Reliance Q4 Results 2025 Date and Time: RIL Board Meet on April 25 to Announce Earnings, Consider Dividend and Fundraise

Updated April 19th 2025, 15:56 IST

Reliance Q4 Results 2025 Date and Time: RIL Board Meet on April 25 to Announce Earnings, Consider Dividend and Fundraise

Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries has announced that it will release its Q4 FY25 results on April 25, 2025.

Reported by: Gunjan Rajput
Follow: Google News Icon
Reliance Industries
Reliance Industries | Image: Republic

As the curtains rise on the earnings season, a flurry of announcements awaits from BSE and NSE-listed companies, eagerly poised to unveil their financial performances for the fourth quarter culminating on March 31, 2025.

India’s most valuable listed firm, Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), has revealed the schedule for its Q4 FY25 results. In a regulatory filing with the BSE and NSE, the Mukesh Ambani -led conglomerate stated that its Board of Directors will meet on Friday, April 25, 2025, to consider and approve the audited financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2025.

RIL Q4 Results 2025 Date

“Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, April 25, 2025, inter alia, to: i. consider and approve: a. the standalone and consolidated audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2025,” RIL said in the exchange filing.

Read More 
HDFC Bank Q4 Results 2025 Out: Private Lender’s Net Profit Soars 6.7%; 2200% Dividend Announcement - Check Full Details
 

RIL Q4 Results 2025 Time

The results are expected to be announced in the evening between 7 PM and 8 PM, going by the precedent set during the Q3 FY24 earnings, which were released around 7:30 PM on January 16.
 


RIL Q4 Results Dividend 
Apart from quarterly earnings, the RIL board will also discuss dividend payout for shareholders for FY25.

“recommend dividend on equity shares of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2025,” the company added in its regulatory update.

RIL Board to Consider Fundraising Proposal
In the same exchange filing, Reliance also said that its board would consider a fundraising proposal.

“consider and approve a proposal for raising of funds by way of issuance of listed, secured/unsecured, redeemable non-convertible debentures on private placement basis, in one or more tranches,” the filing stated.

Published April 19th 2025, 15:55 IST

Mukesh Ambani