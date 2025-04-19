Reliance Q4 Results 2025 Date and Time: RIL Board Meet on April 25 to Announce Earnings, Consider Dividend and Fundraise

Updated April 19th 2025, 15:56 IST
As the curtains rise on the earnings season, a flurry of announcements awaits from BSE and NSE-listed companies, eagerly poised to unveil their financial performances for the fourth quarter culminating on March 31, 2025.
India’s most valuable listed firm, Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), has revealed the schedule for its Q4 FY25 results. In a regulatory filing with the BSE and NSE, the Mukesh Ambani -led conglomerate stated that its Board of Directors will meet on Friday, April 25, 2025, to consider and approve the audited financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2025.
RIL Q4 Results 2025 Date
“Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, April 25, 2025, inter alia, to: i. consider and approve: a. the standalone and consolidated audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2025,” RIL said in the exchange filing.
Read More
HDFC Bank Q4 Results 2025 Out: Private Lender’s Net Profit Soars 6.7%; 2200% Dividend Announcement - Check Full Details
RIL Q4 Results 2025 Time
The results are expected to be announced in the evening between 7 PM and 8 PM, going by the precedent set during the Q3 FY24 earnings, which were released around 7:30 PM on January 16.
RIL Q4 Results Dividend
Apart from quarterly earnings, the RIL board will also discuss dividend payout for shareholders for FY25.
“recommend dividend on equity shares of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2025,” the company added in its regulatory update.
RIL Board to Consider Fundraising Proposal
In the same exchange filing, Reliance also said that its board would consider a fundraising proposal.
“consider and approve a proposal for raising of funds by way of issuance of listed, secured/unsecured, redeemable non-convertible debentures on private placement basis, in one or more tranches,” the filing stated.
Published April 19th 2025, 15:55 IST