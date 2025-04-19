Reliance Q4 Results 2025 Date and Time: RIL Board Meet on April 25 to Announce Earnings, Consider Dividend and Fundraise

As the curtains rise on the earnings season, a flurry of announcements awaits from BSE and NSE-listed companies, eagerly poised to unveil their financial performances for the fourth quarter culminating on March 31, 2025.



India’s most valuable listed firm, Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), has revealed the schedule for its Q4 FY25 results. In a regulatory filing with the BSE and NSE, the Mukesh Ambani -led conglomerate stated that its Board of Directors will meet on Friday, April 25, 2025, to consider and approve the audited financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2025.

RIL Q4 Results 2025 Date

“Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, April 25, 2025, inter alia, to: i. consider and approve: a. the standalone and consolidated audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2025,” RIL said in the exchange filing.



RIL Q4 Results 2025 Time

The results are expected to be announced in the evening between 7 PM and 8 PM, going by the precedent set during the Q3 FY24 earnings, which were released around 7:30 PM on January 16.

