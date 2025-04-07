Reliance Share Price Target: Mukesh Ambani-led RIL's Stock Hits 52-Week Low - Buy?

Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) took a sharp hit on Monday, falling as much as 7.4% to touch a 52-week low of Rs 1,115.55. | Image: RIL/Freepik

Reliance Share Price Target: Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) took a sharp hit on Monday, falling as much as 7.4% to touch a 52-week low of Rs 1,115.55. This decline came amid a global stock market selloff triggered by rising trade tensions and growing fears of a recession in the United States.

During the session, the stock opened lower at Rs 1,125 and fluctuated between a high of Rs 1,171 and a low of Rs 1,115.55.

By the end of the trading day, it closed at Rs 1,166.20, down Rs 38.50 or 3.20% from its previous close of Rs 1,204.70. This low also marks the stock’s lowest point in the past year. Compared to its 52-week high of Rs 1,608.95, Reliance Industries shares are now down by 27.5%.

Reliance Industries Share Price Target

Despite the recent fall, brokerage firm Antique has maintained a positive outlook on Reliance Industries. The firm has given a ‘BUY’ rating and has set a target price of Rs 1,456. This is based on the current market price of Rs 1,205.

Reliance Industries Share Price History

Reliance Industries’ share performance over the recent past has been underwhelming. Over the last three and six months, the stock has dropped by 20%, reflecting a significant decline in investor sentiment.

Since the beginning of the year, the stock has slipped by 5.71%, and over the past year, it has fallen by 5.59%. At present, it trades at Rs 1,220.95, which is nearly 24.12% lower than its 52-week high of Rs 1,608.95.

In the short term, Reliance’s share price has seen notable volatility. Over the past week, the stock has fallen by 8.53%, and in the last two weeks, it declined by 10.39%.

In the last month, it registered a 6.64% drop, while the three-month performance shows a fall of 6.02%. Year-to-date, the stock has declined by 4.54%, and over the past six months, it has decreased by 14.91%.

Over the last one year, Reliance shares are down by 20.12%.

However, the company’s long-term performance remains strong. Over two years, the stock is up by 7.94%, and it has surged 111.39% over five years.

Over the past decade, Reliance Industries’ stock has delivered a remarkable return of 512.31%.

Stock Market Today

The overall Indian stock market witnessed heavy selling pressure at the start of the new week, following global cues.

The decline was triggered by new reciprocal tariffs announced by former U.S. President Donald Trump , which sparked a wave of negative sentiment in global stock markets worldwide.

As a result, the Sensex plunged 5% in early trade but managed to recover slightly to close 3% lower at 73,137.90 points, down by 2,226 points. The Nifty followed a similar trend, falling 3% to close at 22,161.60 points.