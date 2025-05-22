Reliance to Kick Off Solar Module Manufacturing This Year: Report

Reliance Industries is set to begin operations at its solar photovoltaic (PV) module factory later this year, marking a significant step in its clean energy ambitions, Reuters quoted a senior executive on Thursday. Partha P. Maitra, President of Strategy and Initiatives at Reliance, revealed the development while highlighting the conglomerate’s broader renewable energy roadmap.

India has been pushing to accelerate its transition to renewable energy, especially after missing key targets in 2022. While investments in the sector have picked up pace over the past year, the country still needs to double its annual capacity additions to stay on track for its 2030 goal of 500 GW in non-fossil energy, according to a recent report by Global Energy Monitor.



Reliance is targeting a major scale-up, with plans to eventually ramp up its solar module production capacity to 20 GW annually, Maitra noted.



The company also has plans in place for a battery and micro power electronics manufacturing unit, which is expected to commence operations next year.