Republic Business to Launch on November 2 as Republic Media Network's Fifth News Channel

Republic Media Network is set to launch its new business news channel, Republic Business, on November 2, 2026, focusing on equity markets, corporate news, personal finance, and the macroeconomy.

The channel aims to provide fast, sharp, and fearless business news, targeting investors, entrepreneurs, and decision-makers, while emphasizing India's economic ambitions under the tagline "Bullish on India."

Republic Business will be accessible across various platforms, including FAST, OTT, and IPTV, ensuring wide distribution from its launch, and will also be available on linear television in the coming months.

This launch marks the fifth channel for Republic Media Network, which plans to expand further with the upcoming Republic Tamil channel, enhancing its presence in multiple languages and news genres.

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Republic Media Network announced the launch of its latest news offering, Republic Business, which goes LIVE on Monday, November 2nd 2026.

With a commitment to bringing news and journalistic reportage back to business news coverage, Republic Business will focus on equity and commodity markets, corporate news, start-ups, personal finance, banking and financial services, industry and the macroeconomy. It will track the developments and stories that matter most to investors, entrepreneurs, business leaders and decision-makers.

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Operating under the tagline “Bullish on India,” Republic Business brings the House of Republic’s distinctive approach to journalism, placing India’s markets, enterprises and economic ambitions at the centre of the conversation.

The channel will also bring a strong global perspective to its coverage, drawing on the Network’s strong global news base to track international developments and events with an impact on Indian markets and businesses. This will be complemented by in-depth conversations with industry leaders and policymakers.

Arnab Goswami, Founder and Editor-in-Chief, Republic Media Network , said:

“I am personally very excited about this launch. It’s our 5th news channel in our 9th year- keeping to our commitment of launching a channel every year and a half. The Business News channels that have existed over the last couple of decades have had a static outlook, and our belief is that Republic Business will be the disruption that is required in the genre of Business News.”

Speaking on the launch, Mohit Dhamne, Group CEO, Republic Media Network , said:

“Republic Business is a natural next step for Republic. Indian audiences today want business news that is fast, sharp and fearless, and that is exactly what Republic Business will deliver. India’s economy is entering a decisive decade, and we want Republic Business to be the channel that investors, founders and decision-makers turn to first.

“I have been given a clear mandate to expand Republic into one of the largest media networks in the country, and Republic Business is the first step in that journey. We will very soon be launching Republic Tamil, a new regional channel taking Republic’s journalism to millions more viewers in their own language. Each launch is built on the same promise: credible news, strong regional voices and a deep connect with our audiences.”

Parimal Dutta, Chief Revenue Officer, Republic Business , said:

“The launch of Republic Business marks a significant step in our vision to build a powerful, credible and influential platform for business news in India. In a rapidly evolving economic landscape, Republic Business will break corporate stories, bring sharp market insights and foster meaningful conversations with the business leaders, entrepreneurs, policymakers, investors and innovators shaping India’s growth story. For our clients and brand partners, it presents an opportunity to engage with an increasingly aspirational, investment-conscious and business-focused audience through impactful integrated solutions.”

The channel will make an aggressive Day 1 entry across major streaming, OTT and IPTV platforms, ensuring wide distribution from launch.

Availability Across Platforms:

From launch, Republic Business will be accessible across the following platforms:

FAST: LG Channels, Xiaomi TV & TV+, Cloud TV, TCL TV and Coolita OS.

OTT: JioTV and JioTV+, Swift TV, Vi Movies & TV, Airtel Xstream, ICNCL/SITI Cable, Watcho (VZY), the Republic App and website, and YouTube.

IPTV: More than 40 operators across North, South, East and West India, with a combined subscriber base of nearly 44 lakh.

In addition, Republic Business will also be available on linear television, including DTH platforms, multi-system operators (MSOs) and cable operators nationwide over the next few months.