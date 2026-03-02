Republic Media Network Invests In ImagiNxt To Support Scaling of India’s Economic Innovation and Emerging Tech Ecosystem

Mumbai, March 2, 2026: Republic Media Network announced the acquisition of an equity stake in the parent company of ImagiNxt, underscoring its commitment to support emerging institutions that are driving innovation and policy dialogue in key sectors across India. The minority equity participation forms part of a broader media partnership between the two organisations in relation to ImagiNxt 2026.

As part of this strategic investment and partnership, Republic will use its expansive television, digital, Brand Studio and on-ground platforms to amplify ImagiNxt’s visibility, bolster its footprint, and support its next phase of growth. The acquisition reflects Republic’s broader vision of being a media-tech catalyst that enables ecosystems to scale with credibility through media amplification and institutional outreach.

Republic will use its prowess across its broadcast and digital verticals to amply the efforts of ImagiNxt and will ensure key strategic stakeholder involvement so as to drive critical visionary national conversations.

ImagiNxt brings together founders, enterprise leaders, investors, academia, and public institutions to foster dialogue around scalable innovation, digital transformation, and India’s global competitiveness. Through Republic’s unmatched scale of amplification capabilities and strategic support, the platform is expected to expand its reach and deepen engagement across the board.

Equity Participation And Future Collaboration

The investment stake reflects a long-term alignment and marks the beginning of a broader strategic relationship between Republic and ImagiNxt.

“India’s technology ecosystem is entering a decisive phase, where innovation, policy and enterprise strategy must move in alignment. Platforms such as ImagiNxt create an important space for those conversations. Republic looks forward to amplifying these discussions and contributing to the development of a credible, nationally relevant technology forum," Arnab Goswami, Founder-Chairman & Editor-in-Chief of Republic Media Network said.

Both organizations indicated that this collaboration represents the first phase of a broader strategic relationship, with discussions underway to explore expanded programming formats and future initiatives.

“ImagiNxt was founded with the objective of building a long-term institution that brings together leaders shaping India’s technological and economic trajectory. Republic’s partnership significantly enhances our ability to scale those conversations responsibly and nationally. Their reach, credibility and institutional relationships provide strong momentum as we expand the platform," Deepak Lamba, Founder & CEO of ImagiNxt said.

About ImagiNxt

ImagiNxt is a technology, innovation and policy platform designed to convene founders, enterprise leaders, investors, academia and public institutions. The platform focuses on fostering dialogue and collaboration around scalable innovation, digital transformation and India’s global competitiveness.

About Republic Media Network

Republic Media Network is India’s leading multi-platform news media organization with a national presence across television, digital, and experiential platforms.

Imaginxt 2026 will be held at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai on the 22nd and 23rd of May.