Published 16:15 IST, December 12th 2024

Retail Inflation Slows To 5.48 per cent in November: Govt

The retail inflation slowed down to 5.48 per cent in November compared to 6.21 per cent in October, according to a government data.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Retail inflation
Representational image | Image: Unsplash

New Delhi: The retail inflation slowed down to 5.48 per cent in November compared to 6.21 per cent in October, a government data mentioned on Thursday.

More to follow…

Updated 16:15 IST, December 12th 2024