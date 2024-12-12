sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ One Nation One Election | Bengaluru Techie Suicide | Giorgia Meloni | Champions Trophy 2025 | Elon Musk | ChatGPT Down | South Korea | Kapoors Meet PM Modi |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • BIG BREAKING: One Nation, One Election Approved by Cabinet, Comprehensive Bill Soon: Reports

Published 14:16 IST, December 12th 2024

BIG BREAKING: One Nation, One Election Approved by Cabinet, Comprehensive Bill Soon: Reports

Union Cabinet Approves One Nation, One Election.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Republic world breaking news
Republic world breaking news | Image: Republic world breaking news

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet cleared the bill for the 'One Nation, One Election' proposal on Thursday. 

This is a breaking story, more details awaited. 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 14:16 IST, December 12th 2024