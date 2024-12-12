Published 14:16 IST, December 12th 2024
BIG BREAKING: One Nation, One Election Approved by Cabinet, Comprehensive Bill Soon: Reports
Union Cabinet Approves One Nation, One Election.
New Delhi: The Union Cabinet cleared the bill for the 'One Nation, One Election' proposal on Thursday.
