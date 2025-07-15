'Right City, Right State!': Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Welcomes Tesla at Mumbai Showroom Launch

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis inaugurated Tesla’s first Experience Center at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai, on Tuesday.



Welcoming Tesla’s arrival, Fadnavis said, “Tesla has arrived in the right city and right state,” underlining Maharashtra’s leadership in electric mobility policy. He added, “It is a matter of great joy that Tesla has launched its first experience in India in Mumbai. Tesla is setting up a logistics and servicing system here, with four major charging stations.”



The Chief Minister emphasized that Maharashtra is rapidly becoming a hub for EV manufacturing and expressed hope that Tesla would consider local production in the future. “I believe Maharashtra will be a preferred destination when they decide to do manufacturing in India,” he noted.



Fadnavis also praised Tesla’s global reputation for design, innovation, and sustainability, saying, “Tesla is not just a car company—it is a testament to design, innovation, and sustainability, which is why it is loved globally.”

Highlighting the strong market potential, he said, “We have a big, robust market for electric mobility in Maharashtra and India. Tesla is going to change the entire market.” He also assured Tesla of full support: “Mumbai and Maharashtra are going to treat Tesla well. Consider us partners in your journey.”



The launch marks Tesla’s first physical presence in India as the company begins testing the market for its premium electric vehicles. Earlier reports suggested Tesla aims to sell imported cars via showrooms before considering local manufacturing.



Tesla has also been hiring for key roles in India in recent months, signaling an aggressive entry strategy. The company’s plans received a boost from India’s new EV policy, which reduces import duties and offers incentives to attract global manufacturers.



CEO Elon Musk has long shown interest in the Indian market but had previously cited high import tariffs as a barrier. With policy changes and the new Mumbai showroom, Tesla’s India strategy now appears firmly on track.



Earlier this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Elon Musk held discussions about technology and innovation partnerships, underscoring the high-level interest in Tesla’s India entry.



The Mumbai Experience Center is expected to help Tesla build its brand among premium car buyers and test market demand in one of the world’s fastest-growing automobile markets.



