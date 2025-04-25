RIL Q4 Results Expectations: Mukesh Ambani’s O2C Shines, Retail & Upstream Dip, Jio Steady; Stock Eyes Rs 1320 Resistance

Reliance Industries Q4 Results Expectations: Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), led by Mukesh Ambani, is preparing to announce its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended March 31, 2025. According to a regulatory filing with the BSE and NSE, the company’s Board of Directors will meet on Friday, April 25, 2025, to review and approve the audited financial results.

The results are expected to be released in the evening between 7 PM and 8 PM, following a pattern set during the Q3 FY24 earnings release.

RIL Share Price Today

Reliance Industries’ share price was trading at Rs 1296.60, down Rs 5.05 or 0.39% from the previous close. The stock hit a high of Rs 1325.25 and a low of Rs 1290.00 in early trade, while its 52-week high and low stand at Rs 1608.95 and Rs 1115.55, respectively.

RIL Q4FY25 Expectations

Brokerage firm Emkay is expecting a mixed performance for RIL. The company’s O2C (Oil-to-Chemicals) segment is expected to see a 4% increase in EBITDA, reaching Rs 150.3 billion, while its upstream business is projected to experience a decline of 8% QoQ in EBITDA, falling to Rs 51 billion. Retail EBITDA may see a 6% drop, while Jio’s ARPU (average revenue per user) is expected to rise by 1%, with subscriber growth forecasted at 2.5 million in Q4FY25.

Stock trends indicate a sideways movement, with resistance at the 1320 level. The open interest (OI) has seen a 4.6% increase, and the stock price is up by 1.2%. Volatility spread, compared to NIFTY, is slightly lower than the historical average, which might indicate a more stable outlook.

RIL Dividend And Fundraising

Along with the earnings announcement, RIL’s Board will also discuss potential dividend payouts for shareholders for FY25. In addition to the financial results, the Board will consider a proposal for fundraising, which may involve issuing listed, secured or unsecured, redeemable non-convertible debentures through private placements.

Reliance Industries Q3 FY25 Earnings

In the previous quarter, Reliance Industries Ltd reported a 7.4% increase in its net profit. The company earned Rs 18,540 crore, or Rs 13.70 per share, compared to Rs 17,265 crore, or Rs 12.76 per share, in the same period last year. This also marks a rise from the previous quarter’s profit of Rs 16,563 crore.