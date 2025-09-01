RIL Share Price Dips 1% Post 48th AGM, Jio IPO Set For 2026

RIL Stock Price: The shares of Reliance Industries Ltd continued their losing streak on domestic equity benchmark BSE Sensex slipping 1 per cent to Rs 1,1341.70 apiece on Monday, September 1, 2025.

The decline in share price came after a 2 per cent drop in the last session with investors learning about key announcements made at RIL’s 48th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on Friday.

Despite the short-term correction, analysts remain largely optimistic on the oil-to-telecom conglomerate, citing its roadmap for Jio’s IPO, strong retail growth outlook, and aggressive push into Artificial Intelligence (AI) and new energy ventures as major long-term growth drivers.

Jio IPO on Cards In 2026: What Does it Signify To Stakeholders?

The biggest takeaway from the AGM was Mukesh Ambani’s announcement that Jio Platforms will go public in the first half of 2026. Market watchers believe this could be India’s largest-ever IPO and a major value-unlocking event for shareholders.

The IPO could likely raise Rs 58,000-67,500 crore, surpassing Hyundai Motor India's fundraising record set in October 2024.

Isha Ambani also drew an ambitious target for Reliance Retail, projecting roughly 20 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over the following three years.

Additionally, Reliance Consumer Products Limited (RCPL) will now be a direct subsidiary of RIL, with a target of meetin Rs 1 lakh crore in revenue within the next five years.

The timeline for Jio’s IPO, ambitious growth targets for Retail and Consumer Products, and an aggressive push into AI and New Energy are seen as catalysts that indicate a positive long-term signal.

According to an Emkay brokerage note, “RIL in its CY25 AGM finally announced the long-rumored Jio IPO timeline, which is not far (in H1CY26). It also provided 20% revenue CAGR guidance for Retail, besides reiterating the new energy targets. In the hydrogen chain, it announced ability of electrolyzer capacity scaling up, to 3GWpa; it has plans for 3mmtpa green hydrogen production by CY32. The Chairman also announced formation of a new wholly-owned subsidiary, Reliance Intelligence, which will house the company’s AI infra as well as drive its AI strategy. It will build gigawatt-scale AI-ready data centers powered by own green energy.”