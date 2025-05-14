Royal Enfield To Launch First Electric Motorcycle In 2026 - Here's What Company Said

Royal Enfield, the bikemaking arm of Eicher Motors, is gearing up to roll out its first electric motorcycles under the Flying Flea sub‑brand. Revealed during Eicher Motors’ recent earnings call, the retro‑inspired Flying Flea C6 is slated for launch in the fourth quarter of FY26 (January–March 2026), followed by the scrambler‑style Flying Flea S6.

"The company has identified vendors for the Flying Flea," B. Govindarajan, chief executive of the world’s largest middleweight motorcycle maker, said during the post-earnings call of Eicher Motors Ltd. on Wednesday.

The Flying Flea name pays tribute to Royal Enfield’s lightweight WWII-era WD/RE motorcycle, designed for parachute deployment, according to the company.

Additionally, the maker of Bullet motorcycles has earmarked an assembly line at its Vallam Vadagal plant near Chennai to manufacture the electric motorcycle but is still working on a distribution strategy for the product.

Inking strategic tie-ups to Power Its EVs

To ensure cutting‑edge performance, Royal Enfield has enlisted Stark Future—its 10.8%‑owned Spanish EV partner—to develop the battery management system. Qualcomm will supply the necessary chipsets.

"Any partnership that we have should add value to our journey," said B. Govindarajan, CEO of Royal Enfield, likening the collaboration to Royal Enfield’s strategic tie‑up with Volvo in its commercial vehicle division.

Positioning and Price Points of Its EVs

The company revealed that the Flying Flea C6 is aimed squarely at urban commuters and first‑time riders seeking a blend of "heritage" and "sustainability." The S6, a scrambler-inspired version, is also in development and will cater to those seeking a more rugged electric ride, as per the company's claims.

Market estimates suggest the Flying Flea C6 could be priced between Rs 2–3 lakh, making it a competitive offering in the premium EV space. The S6 is projected to follow by late 2027. Both models are expected to serve domestic and international markets, contributing to Royal Enfield’s growing global footprint.

Record Sales in FY25

This electric push comes on the heels of a record‑breaking FY25, during which Royal Enfield sold 1,009,900 motorcycles—a 10.65% increase—surpassing the 1 million mark for the first time. Domestic volumes reached 902,757 units, while exports exceeded 100,000, buoyed by 29.7% growth. In Q4 alone, the brand moved 287,000 bikes, underscoring its robust market position.

"FY25 was an incredible year for Eicher Motors and Royal Enfield. We delivered our best-ever financial performance and, despite a slow start to the year, we built strong momentum in the second half—launching six new motorcycles, achieving a record festive season, and seeing healthy demand across all our products. We also strengthened our international footprint, with consolidated exports surging 29.7% to 100,136 units, and opened new CKD operations," said B. Govindarajan, MD of Eicher Motors and CEO of Royal Enfield.