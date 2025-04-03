Rs 10,000 SIP Became Rs 68 Lakh With This Gold ETF In 18 Years

The Indian equity indices have seen massive volatility in the recent past. From recording record Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) inflows in Mutual Funds, which propelled the benchmark indices to all-time highs in September 2024, to the current levels, where the markets have shed 15 per cent, the Indian retail investor has witnessed the ups and downs of equity investments.

Gold Prices Hit All-Time High

And as markets embrace volatility in light of Donald Trump 's tariffs, sending gold prices to soar, gold ETFs have once again become the point of discussion. One such ETF is the Nippon India ETF Gold BeES, which has given a CAGR of 11.5 per cent in the past 18 years.

Nippon India ETF Gold BeES, an open-ended scheme that is listed on the Exchange in the form of an Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) investing in physical gold, has given a massive return to investors over the past 18 years. The fund aims to provide returns that closely correspond to the return provided by the price of gold through investment in physical gold.

For instance, if an individual has started a monthly SIP of Rs 10,000 on April 2, 2007, the total investment so far would have been Rs 21.70 lakh. Interestingly, if the SIP amount was increased to Rs 1 lakh per month, the returns would have been Rs 6.67 crore, against an investment of Rs 2.17 crore.

Against this, the scheme gave a return of Rs 67.63 lakh, a profit of Rs 45.93 lakh.

What is an ETF?