DLF Share Price Zooms As Company Sells Out Rs 11,000 Crore Privana North Project Within A Week

The company’s share opened at Rs 864.00 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), touched a high of Rs 867.00, and is currently trading around Rs 859.20—up by 7.80 or 0.92%. At one point during the day, the stock had surged nearly 2%.





The spike in investor sentiment comes after DLF confirmed it had sold out the entire inventory of Privana North within a week, raking in more than Rs 11,000 crore in sales. This makes it one of the fastest and biggest real estate sales in the country’s luxury housing market.



DLF Privana North: India’s Tallest Private Residences

Part of the expansive 116-acre DLF Privana township in Sectors 76 and 77 of Gurugram, Privana North features six stilt+50 floor towers—the tallest residential buildings ever developed by the company. The project includes 1,152 large-format 4BHK apartments and 12 exclusive penthouses, with carpet areas ranging from 2,236 to 4,847 sq ft.



Every unit is designed with 3 to 4 car parking spaces, lifestyle kitchens, expansive foyers, and master bedrooms that are 33% larger than previous offerings in the same ecosystem.



“Privana North marks a bold evolution of high-rise luxury living in India,” said Aakash Ohri, Joint Managing Director and Chief Business Officer, DLF Home Developers. “While elevating the scale and height, it remains true to the township’s core values of low-density living and generous open spaces.”



DLF Share Price History

While DLF’s stock has gained 27.08% in the last 3 months and 19.84% in the last month, it has seen a slight dip of 1.22% over the past week. Over the past decade, the stock has delivered a stellar 702.24% return, including 480.91% growth in the last five years.

