Rs 47 Dividend From This BSE 500 Razor Stock - Do You Own This Share?

Updated May 26th 2025, 19:01 IST
The BSE 500 razor stock declared a Rs 47 dividend after announcing its fourth quarter results for the financial year 2024-25 (FY25) on Monday.
The razor stock being discussed is Gillette India and it surged 9.56% to Rs 9,583 after the company reported a 60.14% jump in net profit to Rs 158.68 crore on a 12.74% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 767.47 crore in the quarter ended March 31, 2025 over the year-ago period.
The company's profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 209.76 crore in Q4 FY25, up 40.87% from Rs 142.82 crore reported in the corresponding period last year.
Additionally, the firm's revenue from grooming was at Rs 644.57 crore, which was up 15.57% YoY, and its revenue from oral care stood at Rs 122.90 crore, down 0.11% YoY.
After a stellar Q4 result, the board of the company is also set to pay a dividend of R s47 per share, the company said in a stock exchange filing.
The dividend will be paid between September 3 to September 30, 2025, on approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.
The company's stock increased as much as 12.82% to Rs 9,877 per equity share on the NSE, after the quarterly results were posted and dividend was declared.
The stock saw an increase of 36.30% in the last one year and declined 1.67% on a year-to-date basis.
Published May 26th 2025, 19:01 IST