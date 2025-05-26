Rs 47 Dividend From This BSE 500 Razor Stock - Do You Own This Share?

The BSE 500 razor stock declared a Rs 47 dividend after announcing its fourth quarter results for the financial year 2024-25 (FY25) on Monday.

Gillette India Q4 Results FY25

The razor stock being discussed is Gillette India and it surged 9.56% to Rs 9,583 after the company reported a 60.14% jump in net profit to Rs 158.68 crore on a 12.74% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 767.47 crore in the quarter ended March 31, 2025 over the year-ago period.

The company's profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 209.76 crore in Q4 FY25, up 40.87% from Rs 142.82 crore reported in the corresponding period last year.

Additionally, the firm's revenue from grooming was at Rs 644.57 crore, which was up 15.57% YoY, and its revenue from oral care stood at Rs 122.90 crore, down 0.11% YoY.

Gillette India: Dividend Update

After a stellar Q4 result, the board of the company is also set to pay a dividend of R s47 per share, the company said in a stock exchange filing.

The dividend will be paid between September 3 to September 30, 2025, on approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

The company's stock increased as much as 12.82% to Rs 9,877 per equity share on the NSE, after the quarterly results were posted and dividend was declared.