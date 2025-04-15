Rs 7.5 Dividend Announcement By Liquior Company Despite 60% Dip In Net Profit- Are You Invested?

GM Breweries, manufacturing and Marketing of Alcoholic Beverages held its board meeting today April 15 2025. and has audited Financial Results for the quarter & year ended March 31, 2025, and has announced the dividend as well.

GM Breweries: Dividend

The Company at its meeting held today and April 15, 2025, declared a dividend of Rs 7.5 per equity share of Rs.10 each.

“ The Board of Directors of the Company have proposed/ recommended subject to the approval of Members a dividend @ 75% i.e. Rs.7.5/- per equity share of Rs.10 each” as per exchange filing.

GM Breweries: Q4 Results

The company has announced the Audited Financial Results for the quarter & year that ended March 31, 2025. The company's strong financial standing and steady performance have allowed it to boost shareholder payouts through higher dividends, even despite the slight decline in earnings.

The profit for the year ending on 31 March 2025 is Rs 6,046 lakh crore whereas the profit for the period year ending on 31 March 2024 is Rs 18,121. This calls out about a 60 % dip in Net profit on a year-on-year basis.



“Profit for the Quarter / Year ended March 31, 2025, includes gain on units of Mutual Funds of Rs.2,767 lakhs due to change in the fair value of the units compared to the year ended March 31, 2024. For the Financial Year ended March 31.2024 the same was Rs.5.790 Lakhs” the exchange filing read.

GM Breweries: Share Price Today