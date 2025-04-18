Rs 90 Dividend Announced by HDFC AMC in Q4 FY25 - Check Payout Date

HDFC Asset Management Company (HDFC AMC), the largest asset management company in India, has declared a final dividend of Rs 90 per equity share for the financial year ended March 31, 2025. The proposal, recommended by the company’s Board of Directors, is subject to approval by shareholders at the upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM).

The announcement comes as investors continue to seek signals of sustained earnings performance and shareholder-friendly initiatives in India’s financial services sector.

In a regulatory filing, HDFC AMC stated that, if approved, the dividend will be distributed to eligible shareholders following the AGM. The record date for dividend eligibility will be announced at a later stage.

One of the country’s leading mutual fund houses, HDFC AMC has maintained a consistent dividend-paying record, reflecting strong cash flows and prudent capital management, according to industry analysts.

Financially, the company reported an 18% year-on-year (YoY) growth in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. Net profit rose to Rs 639 crore, up from Rs 541 crore in the same period last year.

Revenue from operations for the fourth quarter of FY25 stood at Rs 901 crore, marking a 30% increase compared to Rs 695 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. However, other income declined to Rs 124 crore during the January–March 2025 period, down from Rs 155 crore a year earlier.

The earnings were announced during market hours. Following the announcement, HDFC AMC’s stock rose 2.4%, closing at a day’s high of Rs 4,227.60 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).