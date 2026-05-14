The Indian Rupee’s historic slide to 95.85 against the U.S. Dollar has triggered an alarm among financial experts who warn that the falling currency is now "quietly shrinking" the bank accounts of the common man.

While the government has raised gold import duties to conserve foreign exchange, experts argue these luxury curbs are insufficient. Abhishek Bhilwaria, AMFI registered MFD, notes that the strategy "inevitably fails to protect the common man once Brent crude sustains above $110." He explains that because India imports over 85% of its oil, "luxury gold curbs cannot offset" the cascading spike in food and essential commodity prices.

The Toll On Household Budget

The 5.5% slide in the Rupee translates to a precise erosion of spending capacity. Vinay Goel, Chairman of Balaji Wealth Group, calls this the "middle class’s silent wealth destroyer."

"At a 5.5% rupee slide, the erosion is precise: a family spending ₹1 lakh/month on consumption now effectively pays ₹1.05–1.07 lakh for the same basket once imported components, edible oils, electronics, fuel-linked goods, are priced in," Goel states. He adds that a 5% depreciation alone can inflate annual household expenses by ₹1–3 lakhs for import-dependent consumption.

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Abhishek Bhilwaria provides an even sharper breakdown for those on tighter budgets: "A 5.5% slide in the Rupee translates to a practical purchasing power loss of approximately ₹2,500 to ₹3,500 for a middle-class family managing a fixed monthly budget of ₹50,000."

Gold Duty

The government's decision to hike gold duties has been met with criticism. Vinay Goel labels the move "political theatre" that is "visible, immediate, and ultimately insufficient."

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"It treats a symptom of confidence erosion as a cause of forex stress. When the government tells citizens not to buy gold, the sophisticated reader hears: ‘The situation is serious enough that we need you to stop.’ That signal paradoxically reinforces the hoarding it seeks to suppress," Goel warns. He further notes that every major duty hike "breeds a smuggling surge" where the grey market absorbs demand and the forex drain continues informally.

Priti Rathi Gupta, Founder of LXME, agrees that these are not a complete shield. She says,"Sustained currency depreciation can gradually influence fuel-related costs, logistics, and imported inputs, which may eventually reflect in transportation and everyday consumption prices."

Education

The Rupee’s fall is structurally altering the roadmap for Indian students. Sachin Jasuja, Head of Equities at Centricity WealthTech, points to data showing a 31% decline in students going abroad over two years. "The broader trend now is not a collapse in overseas education demand, but a clear and data-backed shift toward more cost-efficient destinations," Jasuja says. He notes that while Canada and the US remain large destinations, both have seen "significant declines driven by tighter visa norms... compounded by rupee weakness making every dollar of tuition and living expense heavier on the family balance sheet."

Vinay Goel adds, "We are not seeing a downgrade; we are seeing a rational repricing of the ROI on education." He points out that at ₹95.85, a US degree costs ₹70 lakh - ₹1.2 crore per year, prompting a shift to Germany and the UAE. "Germany’s near-zero-tuition public universities and France’s accessible English programs are emerging as serious alternatives," Goel notes.

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