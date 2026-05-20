The Indian rupee slumped to an all-time low of 96.90 against the US dollar immediately after the opening bell on Wednesday, extending a punishing losing streak.

The domestic currency has broken its own lifetime lows for multiple consecutive trading sessions. This marks the rupee's position as Asia's weakest-performing major currency this year. A combination of global energy shocks and rapid capital flight is overwhelming local defense mechanisms and a structural supply-demand mismatch for dollars across domestic banking desks is driving this decline.

The Oil Import Squeeze

The primary driver behind the rupee’s decline is the escalation in international energy costs. Brent crude futures are currently hovering near $110 per barrel, which has been driven by the unresolved conflict involving Iran and shipping disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz.

India is highly vulnerable to these shifts because it imports more than 85% of its crude oil requirements. As oil prices surge, local refiners must aggressively purchase US dollars to clear their import bills. This demand for dollars widens the nation's trade deficit and the imbalance creates a structural drag that continuously pulls the rupee down in the spot market.

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Foreign Capital Flight Accelerates

Global institutional investors are pulling capital out of emerging economies at a rapid pace to mitigate risk. Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) have net sold more than $22 billion in local assets since late February. This capital flight has already surpassed total outflows from previous cyclical downturns.

Higher interest rates in Western economies, paired with rising geopolitical anxiety, are forcing global wealth back into safe-haven US assets. This means investors are selling rupees to buy dollars, which is further worsening the domestic currency crunch.

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Surging Dollar

The US dollar index has marched toward the 99.30 mark, which has been fueled by exceptionally strong economic data from Washington. US industrial production expanded by 0.7% in April, far outpacing market consensus.

These resilient economic indicators have effectively dashed hopes of aggressive interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve. Consequently, global capital remains firmly tilted toward dollar-denominated assets. While a stronger greenback devalues emerging market currencies across the board, oil-importing nations like India are feeling a much sharper blow.

RBI Intervention

The losses would be significantly steeper without active intervention from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The central bank has routinely stepped in to sell dollars from its foreign exchange reserves to cushion the rupee’s fall. Furthermore, the government recently tightened customs duties and placed restrictions on non-essential imports like gold and silver to preserve dollar liquidity.