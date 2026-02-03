Updated 3 February 2026 at 12:20 IST
Rupee Sees Sharpest Single-Day Gain in Months After India–US Trade Agreement
The Indian rupee appreciated by about 1% against the US dollar after the announcement of an India–US trade deal reduced tariff-related uncertainty. Equity markets posted sharp gains across sectors, while government bond yields edged lower as investor sentiment improved.
- Republic Business
- 2 min read
The Indian rupee strengthened by about 1% against the US dollar on Tuesday after India and the United States announced a bilateral trade agreement, easing concerns over tariffs that had weighed on the currency in recent weeks.
The rupee moved to around ₹90.30–₹90.40 per dollar in early trade, compared with its previous close near ₹91.50, marking one of its strongest single-session gains in recent months.
Market participants attributed the move to improved risk sentiment following confirmation that proposed US tariffs on Indian goods would be lowered, reducing uncertainty for exporters and foreign investors.
Dollar Weakens as Risk Appetite Improves
The rupee’s rise coincided with a softer US dollar across Asian markets, as traders reduced defensive positions taken during the period of heightened trade tension.
Demand for dollars eased at the interbank level, while inflows into domestic equities supported the local currency. The rupee also benefited from gains across other emerging market currencies during the session.
Equity Markets Surge Across Sectors
Indian equity benchmarks rallied sharply alongside the currency.
The Sensex jumped more than 3,000 points intraday, while the Nifty 50 climbed close to 4–5%, adding significant market capitalisation in a single session.
Gains were broad-based, with strong buying seen in:
- Export-oriented stocks
- Automobiles and auto components
- Metals and capital goods
- Information technology shares
Investors responded positively to the reduced risk of trade disruptions and improved visibility for globally linked sectors.
Bond Market Stable, Yields Edge Lower
In the government bond market, yields were largely steady with a slight downward bias.
The benchmark 10-year government bond yield eased by a few basis points to trade near 6.70–6.75%, reflecting improved sentiment but continued caution ahead of further clarity on trade implementation and global rate trends.
Focus Shifts to Capital Flows and Follow-Through
Market participants said attention would now turn to foreign portfolio investment flows and official communication from both governments on the scope and timelines of the trade agreement.
While the immediate reaction across assets has been positive, traders noted that currency and equity movements will depend on whether the agreement translates into sustained policy stability.
Published By : Shourya Jha
Published On: 3 February 2026 at 12:20 IST