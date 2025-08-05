Russia Stares Back At Donald Trump, Stands By BRICS Partner India

Russian MFA Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said, "No tariff wars or sanctions can halt the natural course of history." | Image: X

After US President Donald Trump announced a 25 per cent tariff impostion on India, including a penalty for buying oil and defence equipments from Russia, the latter defended India and attacked U.S for attempting to halt the natural course of history.

In a statement on August 5, 2025, Russia’s Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said, “No tariff wars or sanctions can halt the natural course of history.”

Calling out Donald Trump's penalty threat on India, Zakharova said, "Washington is unable to accept the erosion of its dominance in an emerging multipolar international order.

“Sanctions and restrictions have unfortunately become a defining feature of the current historical period, impacting countries across the globe. Unable to accept the erosion of its dominance in an emerging multipolar international order, Washington continues to pursue a neocolonial agenda, employing politically motivated economic pressure against those who choose an independent course on the international stage,” she said.

Commenting on relations with its Global South partners, Zakharova said Russia will deepen in cooperation with countries of the Global South, and resist the “unlawful unilateral sanctions.”

“We firmly believe that no tariff wars or sanctions can halt the natural course of history. We are supported by a vast number of partners, like-minded states, and allies, particularly among the countries of the Global South and, above all, within #BRICS, who share this perspective," she said.

Russia's sharp takedown of the Trump's powerplay attempt comes soon after India called out the US' imposition of higher than expected tariffs only on the basis of its ties with Kremlin amidst the Russia-Ukraine war.

India’s Response On US Tariff Imposition

India said that targeting Delhi was “unjustified and unreasonable”, and the south Asian nation will take “all necessary measures” to protect its “national interests and economic security”.

Further, the Ministry of External Affairs higlighted the United States and European Union continued trade with Russia.