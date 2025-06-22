Russian Tech Giants Flock to Bengaluru! India Becomes New IT Hub, Says Minister Vaishnaw

India's reputation as a worldwide tech hub just got a significant shot in the arm. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has announced that an increasing number of Russian firms are now eyeing India—specifically Bengaluru—as their new destination of choice for establishing IT teams and promoting digital innovation.

Speaking in an interview to Russian state media channel TASS at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) 2025, Vaishnaw mentioned, "Many Russian companies are now considering India as a hub for setting up IT teams. For instance, Sberbank is setting up a major presence in Bengaluru. So, there are plenty of chances for cooperation."

The Union Minister, who is in charge of Railways, Communications, Electronics, and Information Technology, stressed that India and Russia are the perfect pair for each other in the digital domain. "There are various areas to cooperate in IT. Cybersecurity is one such area where there is a deep expertise of Russia. India has expertise in artificial intelligence, IT system management, and programming of software. There is a scope for learning from one another and establishing a real win-win relationship," he added.

This increasing interest from Russian firms follows in the wake of a global effort to diversify digital hubs for talent. While Bengaluru is already India's Silicon Valley, the city is now seriously attracting the attention of multinational firms wanting to access India's enormous pool of tech professionals.