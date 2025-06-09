Sacheerome IPO: GMP, Listing Price, Probable Listing Date-Details Here

Updated 9 June 2025 at 16:49 IST
Sacheerome’s public issue has stirred excitement among investors on Day 1 of bidding. The surge signals robust demand and suggests a potential listing at nearly 30% above the upper end of the price band.
The IPO, which opened for subscription on June 9, is a fresh issue of ₹61.62 crore, comprising 6.04 million shares priced between ₹96 and ₹102 apiece.
By mid-afternoon, the issue had already been subscribed nearly four times, led primarily by high participation from retail and non-institutional investors. The retail portion saw a subscription of approximately five times, while the non-institutional investor (NII) segment was subscribed close to 3.9 times. However, qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) showed more tempered interest, with their portion subscribed at just under 1× so far.
Also Read: Fragnance Maker Sacheerome's SME IPO Next Week: Know Price Band, Lot Size, Key Dates And More | Republic World
The grey market has responded positively. The GMP for Sacheerome currently stands at ₹30, indicating an expected listing price around Rs 132 — nearly 29.4% higher than the IPO’s top-end price. Analysts view this as a promising sign for investors looking to capitalise on the listing gains.
Proceeds from the IPO are earmarked for setting up a state-of-the-art manufacturing and R&D facility in Gautam Buddha Nagar, Uttar Pradesh — part of its broader strategy to scale up and innovate.
The IPO will remain open for bidding until June 11. Final allotments are expected to be made by June 12, and the shares will likely be credited to investors’ demat accounts by June 13. If all goes as scheduled, Sacheerome is expected to debut on the NSE SME platform on June 16.
Founded in 1992, Sacheerome is a home-grown fragrance and flavour company catering to major FMCG brands in the personal care, home care, and fabric care categories. The company has a reputation for blending global technology with Indian sensibilities in the creation of scents and flavours that go into everyday products.
Published 9 June 2025 at 16:49 IST