Sacheerome IPO: GMP, Listing Price, Probable Listing Date-Details Here

Sacheerome’s public issue has stirred excitement among investors on Day 1 of bidding. The surge signals robust demand and suggests a potential listing at nearly 30% above the upper end of the price band.

Sacheerome IPO: Issue size and price band

The IPO, which opened for subscription on June 9, is a fresh issue of ₹61.62 crore, comprising 6.04 million shares priced between ₹96 and ₹102 apiece.

By mid-afternoon, the issue had already been subscribed nearly four times, led primarily by high participation from retail and non-institutional investors. The retail portion saw a subscription of approximately five times, while the non-institutional investor (NII) segment was subscribed close to 3.9 times. However, qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) showed more tempered interest, with their portion subscribed at just under 1× so far.

Sacheerome IPO: Grey Market Premium

The grey market has responded positively. The GMP for Sacheerome currently stands at ₹30, indicating an expected listing price around Rs 132 — nearly 29.4% higher than the IPO’s top-end price. Analysts view this as a promising sign for investors looking to capitalise on the listing gains.

Sacheerome IPO: Usage of funds

Proceeds from the IPO are earmarked for setting up a state-of-the-art manufacturing and R&D facility in Gautam Buddha Nagar, Uttar Pradesh — part of its broader strategy to scale up and innovate.

Sacheerome IPO: Listing and other details

The IPO will remain open for bidding until June 11. Final allotments are expected to be made by June 12, and the shares will likely be credited to investors’ demat accounts by June 13. If all goes as scheduled, Sacheerome is expected to debut on the NSE SME platform on June 16.

About the company