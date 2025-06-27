Sambhv Steel IPO Day 3: Check Latest GMP, Key Details, Price Band, Important Dates

The initial public offering (IPO) of Sambhv Steel Tubes Ltd drew strong investor interest on the third and final day of bidding, garnering an overall subscription of 1.87 times. The public issue, which opened on June 25 and is wrapping up, comprised a fresh issue of Rs 440 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of Rs 100 crore, aggregating to a total issue size of Rs 540 crore.

Sambhv Steel IPO: Subscription Status

Backed by robust demand from non-institutional investors (NIIs) and retail participants, the company is heading for a strong stock market debut early next month. According to stock exchange data, the quota for NIIs was subscribed over 3.1 times, while retail investors bid for 1.8 times their allocated portion. The qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) portion, which typically sees activity later in the bidding process, was subscribed around 61%. Notably, the employee portion saw modest demand at 1.5 times.

Sambhv Steel IPO: Price Band

As per a market tracking website, the price band was fixed at Rs 77–82 per share, with a minimum lot size of 182 shares, translating to an entry amount of Rs 14,924 at the upper end.

Ahead of the IPO launch, the Raipur-based company raised Rs 161.25 crore from a group of 19 anchor investors. The anchor book saw participation from marquee global institutions such as Nomura, Citigroup Global Markets, BNP Paribas, and Societe Generale, all subscribing at the upper end of the price band.

Sambhv Steel IPO: GMP

As of the latest update on June 27 at 10:31 AM, the Grey Market Premium (GMP) was reported at Rs 12, which—when added to the cap price of Rs 82—suggests an estimated listing price of Rs 94. This translates to an expected per-share gain of 14.63%.

Sambhv Steel IPO: Usage of Proceeds

The company revealed that the proceeds from the fresh issue will be primarily used to repay or prepay certain borrowings worth Rs 390 crore, while the remaining capital will be deployed for general corporate purposes.

Key Dates to Watch

The basis of allotment for Sambhv Steel Tubes’ IPO is expected to be finalized on June 30, 2025. Refunds for unallotted applicants will be initiated on July 1—the same day successful bidders are likely to receive shares in their demat accounts. The company is scheduled to debut on the BSE and NSE on July 2, 2025, marking its official entry into the public market.

About the Company