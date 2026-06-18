A Dwarka court on Thursday remanded Sateesh Seth, the former Managing Director of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd, to judicial custody for 14 days. The court’s order comes as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) continues its probe into an alleged large-scale money laundering case linked to the Reliance Anil Ambani Group (RAAG).

Seth will remain in judicial custody until July 2. During the hearing, the court granted permission for the former executive to carry prescribed medicines and spectacles. Additionally, the judge directed jail authorities to decide on providing a bed to the accused, strictly following the jail manual guidelines.

Siphoning Public Funds

The arrest and subsequent custody follow an intensive investigation by the ED under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The probe focuses on allegations that public funds meant for major national infrastructure projects were systematically siphoned off through shell companies.

According to the ED, the investigation has uncovered a financial fraud involving two key road construction projects awarded by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI): the Jaipur-Reengus Toll Road and the Trichy-Karur Toll Road.

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Hawala Connection

The central agency has alleged that Reliance Infrastructure Ltd. utilized various shell entities to divert funds to offshore accounts. Investigators claim that fictitious bills were created against over-rated diamond imports to disguise these transfers, effectively laundering money abroad.

The ED investigation specifically alleges that Rs 92 crore was siphoned out of the country through these Hawala channels. Seth, who held key managerial positions in the company since 2000, is accused of playing an instrumental role in these financial irregularities. The case continues to be a focal point for the federal agency as it works to map the complex corporate structures involved in the diversion of funds.