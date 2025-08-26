SBI Credit Card Update: Charges Will Change To Updated Plan Variants Starting September 16 - Check Details

The State Bank of India (SBI) announced that all of its existing credit Card Protection Plan (CPP) customers will be automatically shifted to updated plan variants at the time of their policy renewal starting from September 16, 2025.

What Should Customers Know?

The migration of these CPP customers will be applicable from the renewal due date of their respective policies.

Customers will be informed about the migration through SMSes as well as emails at least 24 hours prior to the renewal, SBI Card said in an update.

"W.e.f. 16 September 2025, all CPP customers will be automatically migrated to the updated plan variants based on their respective renewal due dates," SBI Card said in an update on its website.

The updated charges for the CPP variants are less than those for the previous variants.

Card Protection Plan (CPP)

CPP is a comprehensive card protection service company and it safeguards registered customers in cases of card losses or thefts, as per SBI Card's website.

With CPP, SBI Card customers get benefits like, protection in case of the card being lost or stolen, emergency card blocking services, assistance with important documents such as driving licence and passport details.

This plan also provides customers protection against frauds like transactions involving PIN-based frauds, phishing, tele-phishing and transactions where an OTP is not required (if card is lost/ stolen), for amounts up to Rs 3 lakh, depending upon the product variant. The plan comes in three variants: Classic, Premium, and Platinum.

How Can You Register For CPP?