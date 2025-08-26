Noida Dowry Horror: Nikki Bhati’s Husband Vipin Previously Booked for Assaulting, Exploiting Another Woman

Vipin Bhati, the man accused in the alleged Greater Noida dowry case, has been previously been registered in an FIR in 2024 and this has resurfaced during the ongoing investigation over the death of his wife who allegedly was set on fire by him on August 21, 2025.

Nikki Bhati Dowry Death Case Update

An FIR was registered in October 2024 against the prime accused Vipin Bhati, by a girl at Jarcha Police Station in Noida.

In that FIR, Vipin was accused of assault as well as exploitation and according to sources Vipin was having an affair with that girl.

Vipin’s wife Nikki and her sister had caught Vipin and that girl red-handed.

Later, in order to prove himself right, Vipin assaulted the girl.

The girl then filed an FIR against Vipin for assault and exploitation.

Why Was Nikki Bhati Set On Fire?

Nikki Bhati, a 28-year-old woman, was allegedly set on fire by her husband and her in-laws over dowry demands. Nikki's sister, Kanchan who is married to Vipin Bhati's brother, shared videos of Nikki being engulfed in flames and she claims that Nikki was set on fire by Vipin after an assault.

On Monday, the Greater Noida police arrested the father-in-law and brother-in-law of Nikki Bhati, in lieu of her alleged murder in the Kasna area on August 21, 2025.

The police had also arrested Vipin's mother, 55-year old Daya Bhati.

According to the investigators familiar with the case, Nikki's murder was the culmination of months of hostility over her wish to run a beauty parlour and her active presence on Instagram, where she regularly posted reels with her sister Kanchan.

On the day of the incident, pthe police said that Nikki has asked her husband again to reopen the parlour she co-owned. Vipin refused, insisting that "women in the family are not allowed to run businesses or create social media content."

Several videos shared on social media claim to show that Vipin was pouring liquid on Nikki as she sat helplessly on the floor. Yet another clip shows him assaulting her, and a third captures a horrifying moment of Nikki being engulfed in flames, rushing down a staircase.

According to the family, these videos have been captured by Kanchan, who had been present in the house to document years of abuse.

However, a CCTV video also claims to show Vipin Bhati outside the house at the time of the incident.