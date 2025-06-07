Republic World
Updated 7 June 2025 at 12:25 IST

SBI Customers Alert! YONO, UPI, NEFT And Other Online Services To Unavailable On This Date - Check Time

SBI online services will be unavailable on June 8, 2025, for its account holders, the public sector bank informed through a post on X.

Reported by: Sagarika Chakraborty
SBI Online Services Unavailable on this date | Image: SBI

Which Services Will Be Impacted?

The public lender took to posting on the social media platform X on Friday, saying, "Due to scheduled maintenance activity, our services UPI, IMPS, YONO, RINB, NEFT & RTGS will not be available from 03:45 hrs to 04:30 hrs on 08.06.2025 (IST)."

These services will resume by 04:30 hrs on June 8, 2025, the bank added in the post.

"Meanwhile, customers are advised to use our UPI Lite & ATM services," the post further added.

Another Bank To Be Closed On June 8?

Recently HDFC Bank had also announced that its UPI services will remain unavailable on June 8, 2025.

The bank had also announced scheduled maintenance activities for the few hours of the closure which may cause payment disruptions for customers.

But Why Do Banks Schedule Downtime?

Banks schedule downtime at regular intervals to perform essential maintenance upgrades on their systems, including hardware, software, and infrastructure.

This allows banks to improve service efficiency, enhance reliability, and improve the overall user experience on their digital platforms.

Also Read: HDFC Bank Customers Alert: UPI services Will Be Unavailable On This Day - All you need to know
 

