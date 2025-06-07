SBI Customers Alert! YONO, UPI, NEFT And Other Online Services To Unavailable On This Date - Check Time

SBI online services will be unavailable on June 8, 2025, for its account holders, the public sector bank informed through a post on X.

Which Services Will Be Impacted?

The public lender took to posting on the social media platform X on Friday, saying, "Due to scheduled maintenance activity, our services UPI, IMPS, YONO, RINB, NEFT & RTGS will not be available from 03:45 hrs to 04:30 hrs on 08.06.2025 (IST)."

These services will resume by 04:30 hrs on June 8, 2025, the bank added in the post.

"Meanwhile, customers are advised to use our UPI Lite & ATM services," the post further added.

Another Bank To Be Closed On June 8?

Recently HDFC Bank had also announced that its UPI services will remain unavailable on June 8, 2025.

The bank had also announced scheduled maintenance activities for the few hours of the closure which may cause payment disruptions for customers.

But Why Do Banks Schedule Downtime?

Banks schedule downtime at regular intervals to perform essential maintenance upgrades on their systems, including hardware, software, and infrastructure.