SBI Life Share Price Today: Stock Surges 9% - Here’s Why?

On April 25, the Indian stock market saw a volatile session. Both benchmark indices—Sensex and Nifty—opened flat and by 10:40 AM had erased early gains. The Sensex was down over 900 points, and Nifty slipped below the 24,000-mark amid broad-based selling pressure.



Despite the broader market correction, SBI Life share price today bucked the trend, soaring after the company’s Q4FY25 results impressed investors and analysts.



SBI Life Share Price Today: Stock Surges Over 9%

On the BSE, SBI Life Insurance Company shares opened at Rs 1,715.30 and touched an intraday high of Rs 1,763 before trading at Rs 1,668.75 or 3.72% around 11:50 AM.

On the NSE, the stock opened at Rs 1,723.50, hit a high of Rs 1,762, and was last seen trading at Rs 1,669.50 or 3.81%.



The sharp move comes despite a relatively flat net profit and declining net premium income in the March quarter.



SBI LIFE Q4 Results FY25 Performance

SBI Life Insurance posted a marginal 0.3% year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profit at Rs 813.5 crore for the January-March quarter of FY25. The company’s net premium income fell 5% YoY to Rs 23,861 crore, down from Rs 25,116 crore in Q4FY24.



However, certain segments of the premium portfolio showed strength:

First-year premium rose 7.3% YoY to Rs 4,858.7 crore

Renewal premium grew 12.9% YoY to Rs 14,680.3 crore

Single premium income declined sharply by 42.1% YoY to Rs 4,462.5 crore

Net commission expense increased by 17.2% YoY to Rs 998 crore, up from Rs 851 crore a year earlier.





Persistency Ratios and AUM Growth Provide Optimism

SBI Life’s 13th-month persistency ratio improved to 86.64% (from 85.76%), and its 61st-month persistency ratio rose to 61.51% (from 57.81% YoY), indicating better policyholder retention.



The insurer’s Assets Under Management (AUM) saw healthy growth of 15% YoY, reaching Rs 4.48 lakh crore as of March 31, 2025, compared to Rs 3.89 lakh crore last year. The debt-equity mix remained at 61:39, with 94% of the debt portfolio in AAA-rated or sovereign instruments.



Emkay Ups Target Price, Maintains 'Buy'

Brokerage firm Emkay Global noted that SBI Life delivered an "impressive performance for Q4FY25/FY25" with Value of New Business (VNB) margins at 30.5% and 27.8%, respectively. The company also posted 7.2% VNB growth for the full fiscal year.



“While APE remained largely in-line, the strong margin delivery for Q4FY25 was driven by 1) lower share of ULIPs, 2) increased share of Non-Par and Protection products (led by higher term and rider attachments), and 3) lower share of Group Savings business,” Emkay said in its report.



Looking ahead, SBI Life plans to continue strengthening its agency channel and targets 20-25% Retail APE growth, with overall Retail APE growth guidance at 13-14% for FY26.

Emkay added, “To bake in the Q4 developments, we increase our APE and VNB margin which results in ~2% increase in FY26-27E VNB. We reiterate BUY and revise up our Mar-26E TP by 5.4% to Rs 1,950 (from Rs 1,850 earlier), implying 2.0x FY27E P/EV.”