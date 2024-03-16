×

March 16th, 2024

SBI opening time, closing time and more; here is a complete guide

SBI opening time, closing & lunch timings to check. The bank is the largest public sector banks set up by the government of India. Read more to find out.

Yash Tripathi
The State Bank of India Bank is one of the oldest national banks in India as it was established in 1955. SBI is amongst the topmost banks in the public sector. It is a multinational, public sector banking and financial institution. The bank is approximately 64 years old. The 236th ranked bank in the Fortune Global 500 list of the world's biggest corporations of 2019, holds 23% of the market share in assets. The bank was formed by uniting several presidency banks like Bank of Bengal, Bank of Bombay and more.

State Bank of India working hours

The SBI remains closed on all Sundays and 2nd and 4th Saturdays of every month. Apart from these days, the corporate offices remain open from 10 AM to 4 PM. The bank functions of first, third and fifth Saturday.

Working hours of SBI on weekdays10 AM to 4 PM
Working hours on working Saturdays10 AM to 4 PM

 

What time does SBI open?

The State Bank of India opens at 10 AM every day on the weekdays. The bank only works on the first, third and fifth Saturday of the month. The bank follows the same opening time as the normal weekdays on a weekend. The bank does not work on even Saturdays and is closed on Sundays.

SBI Opening time10 AM

What time does SBI close?

All SBI offices remain open from 10 AM to 4 PM. The bank closes at 4 PM as per the working time even on the working weekends. Customers can visit the bank anytime between its working hours and can expect a smooth service from the bank.

SBI Closing time4 PM

When do SBI employees take a lunch break?

The State Bank of India follows an official lunch schedule for its employees. The government employees start their lunch break around 1 to 2 PM every day at the same time together. The lunch timings may vary across the bank’s branches.

SBI Lunchtime1 to 2 PM

 

What is SBI's NEFT Timing?

All the NEFT transactions of SBI branches take place in the half-hourly batches from 8 am to 7 pm on all days except on the given holidays. The bank operates on the same timings during the working Saturdays. The timings are provided by RBI and bank functions as per guidelines.

SBI NEFT timings on weekdays8 AM to 7 PM
SBI NEFT timings on working Saturdays8 AM to 7 PM

What are the State Bank of India's RTGS Timings?

The RTGS timings for the governmental bank operate from 8 AM to 4:30 PM on Weekdays. The bank operates on the same timings during the working Saturdays. The timings are provided by RBI and bank functions as per guidelines.

SBI RTGS Timings on weekdays8 AM to 4:30 PM
SBI RTGS Timingson working Saturdays8 AM to 4:30 PM

 

Published February 28th, 2020 at 15:58 IST

