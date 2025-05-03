SBI Q4 Results 2025: PAT Declines 9.9%, Dividend Of Rs 15.90 Declared; Plans To Raise Rs 25,000 Cr In FY26 - Details

SBI has reported its financial results for the fourth quarter of FY25. | Image: SBI

SBI Q4 Results 2025: SBI has reported its financial results for the fourth quarter of FY25. Finally, the Profit After Tax (PAT) for Q4FY25 decreased by 9.93%, standing at Rs 18,643 crore, down from Rs 20,698 crore in Q4FY24.

Despite the decline in PAT, the bank showed positive growth in interest income and operating profit during the quarter.

SBI Q4 Results 2025: Net Interest Income

The bank's Interest Income for Q4FY25 increased by 7.77% to Rs 1,19,666 crore, compared to Rs 1,11,043 crore in Q4FY24.

Interest Expenses also rose by 10.81% to Rs 76,892 crore in Q4FY25, from Rs 69,387 crore in the same quarter last year.

As a result, Net Interest Income (NII) grew by 2.69% to Rs 42,775 crore in Q4FY25, compared to Rs 41,655 crore in Q4FY24.

SBI Q4 Results 2025: Net Interest Margin

The Net Interest Margin (NIM) for the domestic operations stood at 3.15% in Q4FY25, down from 3.47% in Q4FY24, showing a decrease of 32 basis points. Operating Profit for Q4FY25 grew by 8.83% to Rs 31,286 crore, compared to Rs 28,748 crore in Q4FY24. However, Loan Loss Provisions increased by 20.35%, reaching Rs 3,964 crore in Q4FY25, compared to Rs 3,294 crore in Q4FY24.

SBI Dividend 2025

Additionally, the Central Board of the Bank has declared a dividend of Rs 15.90 per equity share (1590%) for the financial year ended 31st March 2025.

SBI Dividend 2025 Record Date

The record date for determining the eligibility of members entitled to receive the dividend on equity shares is set for Friday, 16th May 2025.

SBI Dividend 2025 Payment Date

The bank has scheduled a payment date for the dividend on 30th May 2025.

