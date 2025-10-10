Updated 10 October 2025 at 15:20 IST
SBI Services to Be Down for Maintenance on October 11: Details
State Bank of India (SBI) will carry out scheduled maintenance on October 11, 2025, from 1:10 a.m. to 2:10 a.m. During this hour, UPI, IMPS, YONO, Internet Banking, NEFT, and RTGS will remain unavailable. Customers can use ATMs and UPI Lite for essential transactions.
State Bank of India (SBI), a leading homegrown multinational public sector bank, has informed customers about a scheduled maintenance activity that will temporarily affect several of its digital banking channels in the early hours of Saturday, October 11, 2025.
In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the country’s largest lender said that UPI, IMPS, YONO, Internet Banking, NEFT, and RTGS services will remain unavailable from 01:10 a.m. to 02:10 a.m. (IST) due to “system maintenance”. The services are expected to resume immediately after the completion of the scheduled one-hour downtime.
“Due to scheduled maintenance activity, our services UPI, IMPS, YONO, Internet Banking, NEFT & RTGS will be temporarily unavailable from 01:10 hrs to 02:10 hrs on 11.10.2025 (60 Minutes). These services will resume by 02:10 hrs on 11.10.2025 (IST),” the bank said in its announcement.
SBI has requested customers to plan their transactions accordingly to avoid inconvenience during the maintenance period. The lender assured users that ATM services and UPI Lite will remain operational and can be used for essential transactions while the main digital platforms undergo upgrades.
Notably, the public sector giant routinely conducts such maintenance activities to strengthen its digital infrastructure and enhance service reliability. With over 60 crore customers and one of India’s largest digital footprints, SBI’s online channels handle millions of transactions daily through YONO, Internet Banking, and UPI.
Although the downtime has been planned during non-peak hours, customers who rely on real-time fund transfers or online bill payments have been advised to complete their transactions before or after the scheduled window.
It may be recalled that in early July, State Bank of India (SBI) customers faced an unexpected jolt on Wednesday as multiple banking services, including YONO, RTGS, NEFT, UPI, Internet Banking (INB), and IMPS, went offline due to what the bank called a “technical issue.”
In an official post on X (formerly Twitter), the State Bank of India confirmed the disruption and set a recovery deadline of 2:30 PM on 2nd July 2025 (IST).
