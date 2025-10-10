SBI Services to Be Down for Maintenance on October 11: Details

State Bank of India (SBI), a leading homegrown multinational public sector bank, has informed customers about a scheduled maintenance activity that will temporarily affect several of its digital banking channels in the early hours of Saturday, October 11, 2025.



In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the country’s largest lender said that UPI, IMPS, YONO, Internet Banking, NEFT, and RTGS services will remain unavailable from 01:10 a.m. to 02:10 a.m. (IST) due to “system maintenance”. The services are expected to resume immediately after the completion of the scheduled one-hour downtime.



“Due to scheduled maintenance activity, our services UPI, IMPS, YONO, Internet Banking, NEFT & RTGS will be temporarily unavailable from 01:10 hrs to 02:10 hrs on 11.10.2025 (60 Minutes). These services will resume by 02:10 hrs on 11.10.2025 (IST),” the bank said in its announcement.



SBI has requested customers to plan their transactions accordingly to avoid inconvenience during the maintenance period. The lender assured users that ATM services and UPI Lite will remain operational and can be used for essential transactions while the main digital platforms undergo upgrades.