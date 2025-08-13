SBI to Revise IMPS Charges From August 15 — Small Transfers Stay Free, Bigger Ones to Cost More

State Bank of India (SBI) will soon tweak the way it charges for Immediate Payment Service (IMPS) transactions made online, with the new rates kicking in from August 15, 2025. While small-value transfers will remain free, higher-value payments will attract nominal fees.



What’s Changing?

From mid-August, there will be no charge for online IMPS transactions up to Rs 25,000. Transfers beyond that will attract the following charges:



Rs 25,001–Rs 1,00,000: Rs 2 + GST per transaction



Rs 1,00,001–Rs 2,00,000: Rs 6 + GST per transaction



Rs 2,00,001–Rs 5,00,000: Rs 10 + GST per transaction



Until now, all online IMPS transactions, regardless of the amount, were free of charge.



Branch Transactions Unchanged



Fees for IMPS transfers made at SBI branches will stay the same, ranging from Rs 2 + GST to Rs 20 + GST depending on the amount sent.

Who Will Still Pay Nothing?



SBI has clarified that certain customers will continue to enjoy zero charges for online IMPS, even for higher amounts. This includes account holders under: Defence, Para-Military, Indian Coast Guard, Central Government, Police, and Railway salary packages



Shaurya Family Pension accounts



Corporate, State Government, and Startup salary packages



Family Savings Account – SBI Rishtey

Why the Change?

According to the bank, the move aligns SBI’s online IMPS charges with industry norms while ensuring that everyday, low-value transfers remain free for the majority of customers. The new structure also aims to encourage wider digital adoption without placing a heavy cost burden on users.

