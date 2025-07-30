Schneider Electric Share Price: BSE 500 Stock Hits Record High On Rs 50,000 Cr Temasek Stake Buyout

In a statement released on Wednesday, Schneider said that complete ownership will streamline its operations in India and speed up strategic decision-making. | Image: Schneider Electric investment in India 2025

French multinational giant Schneider Electric has announced a deal to acquire the remaining 35% stake in its Indian joint venture from Temasek for €5.5 billion (around Rs 50,325 crore) in an all-cash transaction.



With this move, Schneider Electric will take full control of Schneider Electric India, further strengthening its position in the fast-growing Indian market — the company’s third-largest globally.



In a statement released on Wednesday, Schneider said that complete ownership will streamline its operations in India and speed up strategic decision-making.



“This transaction marks a natural progression of our commitment to India, which is both a major growth market and a core pillar in our global multi-hub strategy,” the company stated.

Growing focus on India

India has emerged as a key market for Schneider in recent years. It is one of the company's four global hubs and hosts a robust network of 31 manufacturing plants and an equal number of distribution centers.



Schneider first entered the Indian infrastructure space in a big way in 2020, when it acquired a 65% stake in the joint venture from Larsen & Toubro (L&T) — a move that marked its largest-ever deal in the country.

Expansion plans and growth outlook

Looking ahead, the company plans to scale up its manufacturing and operational capacity in India by 2.5 to 3 times. Schneider also projects double-digit annual growth in sales from its Indian unit, measured on a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) basis over the coming years.



The deal with Temasek reinforces Schneider’s broader strategy of deepening its footprint in emerging markets, especially as India becomes a major global hub for data centre infrastructure, automation, and green energy solutions.

