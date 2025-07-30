Schneider Electric Share Price: BSE 500 Stock Hits Record High On Rs 50,000 Cr Temasek Stake Buyout

Updated 30 July 2025 at 17:12 IST
French multinational giant Schneider Electric has announced a deal to acquire the remaining 35% stake in its Indian joint venture from Temasek for €5.5 billion (around Rs 50,325 crore) in an all-cash transaction.
With this move, Schneider Electric will take full control of Schneider Electric India, further strengthening its position in the fast-growing Indian market — the company’s third-largest globally.
In a statement released on Wednesday, Schneider said that complete ownership will streamline its operations in India and speed up strategic decision-making.
“This transaction marks a natural progression of our commitment to India, which is both a major growth market and a core pillar in our global multi-hub strategy,” the company stated.
India has emerged as a key market for Schneider in recent years. It is one of the company's four global hubs and hosts a robust network of 31 manufacturing plants and an equal number of distribution centers.
Schneider first entered the Indian infrastructure space in a big way in 2020, when it acquired a 65% stake in the joint venture from Larsen & Toubro (L&T) — a move that marked its largest-ever deal in the country.
Also Read: Under Nara Lokesh’s Leadership, Andhra Pradesh Seals Landmark Skill Partnerships with Schneider Electric and Oracle | Republic World
Looking ahead, the company plans to scale up its manufacturing and operational capacity in India by 2.5 to 3 times. Schneider also projects double-digit annual growth in sales from its Indian unit, measured on a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) basis over the coming years.
The deal with Temasek reinforces Schneider’s broader strategy of deepening its footprint in emerging markets, especially as India becomes a major global hub for data centre infrastructure, automation, and green energy solutions.
Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd has reached a new 52-week high today at Rs 954.10, reflecting a strong upward momentum in its share price. The stock opened at ₹899.00 and quickly gained, closing at the same level as its day’s high with a 5% increase from the previous close. This achievement highlights growing investor confidence and positive sentiment towards the company’s performance and future prospects
Published 30 July 2025 at 17:12 IST