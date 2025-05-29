Scoda Tubes IPO Day 2: Check GMP Today, Date, Price Band, Lot Size, And Important Details

The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Scoda Tubes Limited has opened to an enthusiastic response from investors, with robust subscription figures and encouraging signals from the grey market suggesting a healthy listing on the bourses next week.

Scoda Tubes IPO: Price band

The IPO, which opened for subscription on May 28 and will close on May 30, is looking to raise Rs 220 crore through a fresh issue of equity shares. The price band has been fixed at Rs130 to Rs 140 per share, with a minimum application lot of 100 shares requiring an investment of Rs 14,000.

Scoda Tubes IPO: GMP

Market participants tracking unlisted space trends noted that Scoda Tubes is commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 22 per share over the upper price band, as per market watchers This puts the indicative listing price in the range of Rs 162, hinting at a potential listing gain of 15.71%—a strong showing for a small- to mid-sized public issue.

Scoda Tubes IPO: Market response

By the morning of the second day, the issue had already been subscribed 3.43 times overall. The Non-Institutional Investors (NII) category led the charge with 4.51 times subscription, followed by retail investors at 3.54 times and Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) at 1.43 times.

Scoda Tubes IPO: Usage of proceeds

Scoda Tubes had earlier revealed that the proceeds from the IPO will be deployed primarily to enhance production capabilities for its range of seamless and welded tubes, to meet working capital requirements, and for general corporate purposes. The company, known for its presence in the industrial and infrastructure segments, is eyeing capacity expansions to capture a larger share of domestic and international markets.

Scoda Tubes IPO: Listing, allotment and other details

The shares of Scoda Tubes are scheduled to be listed on both the NSE and BSE on June 4. Final allotments are expected to be announced on June 2, with demat credits likely by June 3.

About the company